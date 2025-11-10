Las Vegas, Nevada and Isfiya, Isreal--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - MBody AI, a market leader in embodied artificial intelligence, and Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) today announced major enterprise deployments and new strategic initiatives driving rapid global adoption of embodied artificial intelligence. The merger being voted on November 14, positions Check-Cap shareholders at the forefront of the embodied AI revolution, unlocking scalable new revenue streams and increasing shareholder value through MBody AI's proven results.

The MBody AI Orchestrator platform, already deployed across Fortune 500 enterprises and blue-chip brands, is becoming the integration backbone of the embodied-AI economy, enabling seamless coordination of robotic and intelligent devices from any manufacturer. Its hardware-agnostic architecture unifies diverse systems into one intelligent, self-learning network that adapts, optimizes, and scales autonomously.

Just as cloud infrastructure transformed the digital world, MBody AI is transforming the physical one, turning factories, hotels, hospitals, and data centers into fully intelligent, self-optimizing environments. Organizations using the MBody AI Orchestrator report up to 40 percent labor reduction, 80 percent uptime improvement, and immediate ROI, demonstrating the platform's ability to drive operational and financial performance at scale.

"MBody AI isn't an idea, it's AI infrastructure," said John Fowler, CEO of MBody AI. "We're already operating behind the scenes of some of the world's most complex environments, connecting machines, sensors, and people through a single intelligent layer that learns and improves in real time."

David Lontini, Chairman and Interim CEO of Check-Cap, added: "This merger will give Check-Cap shareholders exposure to a proven market leader in embodied AI. One that's already delivering measurable enterprise value and defining the standards of a multi-trillion-dollar transformation. This not only exposes ($CHEK) shareholders to a market leader in embodied AI on Nasdaq but also positions us for significant upside and stock appreciation as we scale globally."

MBody AI's momentum continues to accelerate, with multi-year, multi-million-dollar enterprise contracts and a rapidly expanding global pipeline. Investor interest from major funds, family offices, and strategics has surged into hundreds of millions of dollars, reinforcing confidence in the company's leadership position.

Industry analysts forecast that embodied AI and AI robotics will generate over $16 trillion in shareholder value in the coming years. With its hardware-agnostic platform and proven enterprise deployments, MBody AI is uniquely positioned to be the foundational layer of that ecosystem.

About MBody AI

MBody AI is a global market leader in embodied artificial intelligence, creating the autonomous workforce of the future. Its proprietary, hardware-agnostic Orchestrator AI stack integrates robotic and sensor-based systems across industries, enabling human-like adaptability, situational awareness, and operational excellence at scale. MBody AI already powers Fortune 500 enterprises and blue-chip clients. Visit www.mbody.ai

About Check-Cap Ltd.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) is an innovative technology company headquartered in Isfiya, Israel. Through its upcoming merger with MBody AI, Check-Cap will evolve into a global leader in embodied artificial intelligence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially due to market conditions, regulatory approvals, and integration risks. The companies undertake no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

