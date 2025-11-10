Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake"), a U.S. focused nuclear fuel cycle company, welcomes the U.S. Geological Survey's designation of uranium as a critical mineral in the Final 2025 List of Critical Minerals released on November 7, 2025. This is a landmark designation and confirms uranium's essential role in U.S. national, economic and energy security.

Highlights

U.S. Geological Survey recognizes uranium as critical to national and economic security





Designation supports the development of a secure, domestic nuclear fuel supply chain





U.S. industry participants may become eligible for federal funding, permitting, and procurement advantages





Aligns the U.S. domestic uranium industry with the highest strategic priorities of the U.S.

Snow Lake CEO Remarks

"This is a pivotal moment for the U.S. uranium industry" said Frank Wheatley, CEO of Snow Lake. "This confirms that a reliable, domestic uranium supply chain is essential for national, economic and energy security. Snow Lake is advancing a vertically integrated, U.S. focused nuclear fuel cycle company based on three distinct pillars: uranium mining, uranium enrichment, and the deployment of small modular reactors."

Mr. Wheatley continued: "We expect this designation to accelerate U.S. Government action to rebuild U.S. nuclear independence and support companies committed to building a domestic uranium supply chain."

About the Critical Mineral Designation

The U.S. Geological Survey's designation followed a U.S. Department of Energy recommendation recognizing uranium's strategic importance to both civilian energy and U.S. defense capabilities. This designation may enable qualifying uranium projects to access government loan programs, grant funding, and FAST-41 streamlined permitting pathways. It may also influence the ongoing Section 232 review regarding imports of foreign-sourced uranium.

About Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is a Canadian nuclear fuel cycle and critical minerals company listed on NASDAQ: LITM, with a portfolio of U.S. focused uranium projects, together with interests in next-generation uranium enrichment and small modular reactors. The Pine Ridge uranium project is an exploration stage project located in Wyoming, United States and the Engo Valley uranium project is an exploration stage project located on the Skeleton Coast of Namibia. Snow Lake also holds a portfolio of additional exploration stage critical minerals projects located in Manitoba, as well as investments in a number of public companies with critical minerals assets, including rare earths and lithium, in North America. Learn more at www.snowlakeenergy.com.

