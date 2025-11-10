PROPHETX SEEKS CFTC APPROVAL TO LAUNCH THE FIRST REGULATED SPORTS-NATIVE PREDICTION MARKET

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProphetX, a user-driven sports prediction market, announced it has filed applications with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to register as a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and a Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO).

Upon approval, ProphetX would become the first regulated exchange and clearinghouse in the United States built specifically for sports-based event contracts.

The filings represent a significant milestone in ProphetX's mission to bridge the gap between sports and traditional financial derivatives. By seeking dual registration as a DCM and DCO, ProphetX intends to operate a vertically integrated marketplace that allows users to directly trade, clear, and settle event-based contracts under full CFTC oversight.

A key component of ProphetX's regulatory filing is its proprietary Request for Quote (RFQ) Parlay Mechanism, which enables users to construct and price multi-event combinations directly with counterparties. The mechanism mirrors institutional trading protocols used in traditional financial markets, delivering flexibility, transparency and competitive pricing to event-based contracts.

"Our goal has always been to build a transparent, compliant and innovative marketplace that treats sports outcomes with the same integrity and structure as any other asset class," said Dean Sisun, CEO and Co-Founder of ProphetX. "Filing for DCM and DCO status is the next logical step in legitimizing the future of user-driven sports trading."

"The RFQ Parlay Mechanism is a fundamental innovation," added Jake Benzaquen, Co-Founder and CMO of ProphetX. "It allows for dynamic price discovery and efficient multi-leg exposure - features that have long existed in traditional markets but are entirely new to the sports derivatives domain."

ProphetX expects its regulatory review process to continue through 2026 and will work closely with the CFTC and other stakeholders to ensure full compliance with market integrity and customer protection standards.

About ProphetX

ProphetX is a user-driven sports prediction market headquartered in New York City. Founded in 2018, ProphetX enables users to engage with real-world sports outcomes through transparent participation, fair competition and a community-driven experience. The company's mission is to create the world's most trusted and innovative marketplace for sports-based event contracts.

Media Contact:

Charlie MacVicar - Chief of Staff

press@prophetexchange.com

www.getprophetx.co

