ABO Capital: World-Renowned Artist DeWitt Fleming Jr. Visits With Students at Maple Bear Angola

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / ABO Capital , an international investment firm that builds opportunities in emerging markets across Africa, today announced that Maple Bear Angola - a local wing of the Canadian bilingual education program ABO Capital partnered with in 2022 - hosted acclaimed American choreographer, dancer, and educator DeWitt Fleming Jr. in Angola.

Maple Bear is a globally renowned Canadian education system that brings bilingual instruction and international academic standards to schools around the world, setting students up for success in life. The partnership with Maple Bear reflects ABO Capital's longstanding commitment toward expanding world-class education to young people in Angola and Africa at large.

"What a special treat and display of artistry it was to host the honorable DeWitt Fleming Jr. at Maple Bear Angola," said Zandre Campos, Chairman and CEO of ABO Capital. "This visit was a true celebration of skill, confidence and self-expression for our students - the leaders of tomorrow. Events like these reinforce Maple Bear Angola unyielding commitment to fostering educational excellence and global citizenry among our youth."

During his visit, Fleming led artistic performances and interactive workshops with the students, marking a key moment of cultural and educational exchange. The sessions entailed artistic improvisation, dance, and body expression. Fleming's visit concluded with a tap dance performance in the main auditorium of Maple Bear Benfica.

Throughout his visit, Fleming espoused powerful messages of resilience, discipline, and passion for art, reflecting Maple Bear Angola's quintessential values of cultivating social responsibility and creativity among its students.

ABO Capital is an international investment firm that builds opportunities in emerging markets across Africa. Led by global entrepreneur Zandre Campos, ABO Capital invests in companies that create value and promote economic development throughout Africa. With a focus on education and technology, ABO Capital also operates in the financial services, energy, manufacturing, distribution and real estate sectors. ABO Capital is headquartered in Angola with offices in Dubai and the United States. Learn more at abocapital.net .

In September 2022, ABO Capital announced its partnership with Maple Bear, a globally renowned Canadian education system that brings bilingual instruction and international academic standards to schools around the world. The Maple Bear program - which is already in 33 countries worldwide - is currently being rolled out for more than 200 students from pre-K to second grade at a highly reputable ABO Capital-owned school in Luanda. This will help further expand education in Africa and strengthen early childhood education in Angola. For more information on Maple Bear, visit http://maplebearangola.com/

