Trident 1 FFL Software Announces Partnership to Modernize Payments in the Firearms Industry

Trident 1 & Woodforest Acceptance Solutions: Strengthening secure payment processing and operational efficiency for FFLs nationwide.

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Trident 1, a provider of FFL (Federal Firearms License) software, today announced a strategic partnership with Woodforest Acceptance Solutions, a payment processing provider and subsidiary of Woodforest National Bank. Both companies, headquartered in the greater Houston area, are joining forces to deliver a seamless, secure, integrated payment experience for firearm retailers, ranges, and dealers.

The collaboration between Jake Newbold, CEO of Trident 1, and Todd Linden, CEO of Woodforest Acceptance Solutions, marks a step forward in simplifying operations for firearms merchants who must balance compliance, customer experience, and efficiency.

Streamlined Operations for Dealers and Ranges

Through this partnership, Trident 1 users will gain access to Woodforest's payment processing network, enabling transactions and reconciliation within the Trident 1 system. The integration eliminates the need for external gateways, reduces manual entry, and enhances security by ensuring transactions remain within a compliance-ready environment.

"We built Trident 1 to simplify every aspect of a gun retailer's operations - from inventory and range management to ATF compliance, but payments remain a cornerstone of the customer experience," said Jake Newbold, CEO of Trident 1. "By embedding Woodforest's payment engine into our system, we remove friction, reduce risk, and offer our clients a more unified, efficient, Second Amendment friendly solution."

Secure, Compliant, and Scalable Payment Infrastructure

Woodforest Acceptance Solutions brings more than 40 years of experience in payments and merchant services. Its direct-to-issuer routing and risk management tools will empower FFL dealers to increase authorization rates, reduce chargebacks, and improve visibility across payment data.

"Firearms retail is among the most demanding verticals, balancing regulatory compliance, security, and transaction speed," said Todd Linden, CEO of Woodforest Acceptance Solutions. "We are excited to power Trident 1's payment module, delivering routing, analytics, and risk controls inside the software. Our combined solution gives dealers an integrated, audit-ready commerce stack."

Key Benefits to FFL Retailers

Seamless Integration: Payment processing within Trident 1's point-of-sale and range management platform.

Enhanced Security: Woodforest's fraud protection and risk management systems safeguard transactions.

Unified Reporting: Dashboards combining payment, inventory, and performance analytics.

About Trident 1 FFL Software

Trident 1 is redefining firearms retail technology. Headquartered in Houston, the software platform connects every aspect of an FFL operation - from inventory and range management to memberships, sales, compliance, and more. By merging innovation, automation, and real-time data, Trident 1 empowers firearm dealers and range owners to operate smarter, stay compliant, and grow faster.

Discover more at www.Trident1POS.com.

About Woodforest Acceptance Solutions

Woodforest Acceptance Solutions is a trusted leader in merchant acquiring and payment innovation. As a subsidiary of Woodforest National Bank, the company partners with technology providers and businesses to deliver integrated, compliant, and future-ready payment experiences designed to enhance operational efficiency and support growth.

Learn more at www.WoodforestPay.com.

