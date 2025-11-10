PunchDrunk Digital Wins Netty Award for Best Use of Advertising Analytics

Digital agency honored for its data-driven platform GUS, recognized for innovation in digital marketing analytics

MOBILE, AL / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / PunchDrunk Digital is proud to announce it has been recognized for Best Use of Advertising Analytics at the 2025 Netty Awards, one of the digital industry's most prestigious honors. This recognition celebrates PunchDrunk's innovation and measurable success in transforming data into actionable marketing outcomes for clients across the U.S.

PunchDrunk Digital

PunchDrunk Digital Logo

The Netty Awards highlight excellence in technology, marketing, and digital innovation, honoring standout organizations and campaigns across more than 100 categories. Past winners include global agencies, Fortune 500 brands, and innovators from over 40 countries, underscoring the distinction of this achievement.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by the Netty Awards for our work in advertising analytics," said Marcy Blanshan, Managing Partner of PunchDrunk Digital. "This award validates our People First approach and the power of our proprietary analytics platform, GUS, which turns audience understanding into conversion-driving strategy."

PunchDrunk's winning entry showcased GUS, a proprietary data engine that blends audience analytics, behavioral insights, and campaign intelligence to help brands connect with real people, not just metrics. The system reverse-engineers audience engagement to identify what makes converters act differently from non-converters, guiding smarter creative, targeting, and spend decisions.

This award underscores PunchDrunk Digital's commitment to innovation, transparency, and measurable impact in the digital advertising space. By fusing advanced analytics with human-centered strategy, PunchDrunk continues to redefine what effective digital marketing looks like for both brands and agencies.

For more information about PunchDrunk Digital and its award-winning work, please visit www.punchdrunkdigital.com.

About PunchDrunk Digital

PunchDrunk Digital is a full-service digital advertising agency headquartered in Mobile, Alabama. Founded on a People First philosophy, PunchDrunk helps brands and agencies alike design smarter, more human campaigns that convert. Its proprietary platform, GUS, powers insight-driven media strategies across programmatic, social, search, and connected TV.

About the Netty Awards

The Netty Awards celebrate excellence across technology, marketing, design, and innovation. Recognized as a global benchmark of excellence, the program honors top companies and creators who are shaping the digital landscape. To learn more, visit https://nettyawards.com.

Press Contact:

Steve Blanshan

Co-Founder & Managing Partner

steve@punchdrunkdigital.com

(251) 265-4485

www.punchdrunkdigital.com

SOURCE: PunchDrunk Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/punchdrunk-digital-wins-netty-award-for-best-use-of-advertising-1097987