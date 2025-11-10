Avante Health Solutions Partners with Industry Leader Chronos Imaging LLC

Chronos Imaging develops the new MRC 200 0407 ROT-GS 1004 and MRC 200 0508 ROT GS 1003 replacement tubes, distributed solely by Avante in the USA

CONCORD, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Avante is proud to share that our partner, Chronos Imaging LLC, has developed all new, form-fit-function replacement tubes for the MRC 200 0407 ROT-GS 1004 and MRC 200 0508 ROT GS 1003 tubes. This new Chronos CL200 series of tubes are identical to the published specification for the original OEM tubes and are fully compatible in every way with OEM systems including the Philips AlluraTM FD20 and FD10. These Chronos CL200 tubes will be distributed exclusively by Avante in the USA.

Of this new partnership Pat Fitzgerald, Chronos Imaging President, said,

"Chronos and Avante are perfect partners. We are the leader in top-tier medical replacement tubes, and Avante is the market leader in third-party service for Philips Cath Labs with everything from parts, tubes, and service training to full-service maintenance agreements, and everything in between. We are helping our hospital and other partners lower the cost of Healthcare in America right now today."

Bernie Dixon, Avante Health Solutions VP of Field Service and Technical Solutions, added,

"Watching the development of the new CL200 replacement tube through all its stages and seeing the quality that Chronos incorporates, combined with the Philips CV technical knowledge shared by Avante's highly experienced engineers, has been incredibly rewarding as it comes to fruition."

Avante remains committed to its core mission of providing high-quality, cost-effective service and parts solutions, ensuring that it continues to be a trusted partner for customers across all Diagnostic Imaging, Ultrasound, and Patient Monitoring needs. With Chronos Imaging's experience and expertise, this new partnership is certain to deliver cost-effective imaging solutions.

About Chronos Imaging

The Chronos team brings 80 years of leadership in the development and manufacturing of medical X-ray tubes, including nearly 3 decades of leadership in the high-end replacement tube space. Chronos tubes are designed and manufactured in the USA. Chronos Imaging, LLC was formed in 2018 to buy the Dunlee tube factory in Aurora, Illinois from Philips Healthcare. Chronos tubes make it possible for hospitals and independent service organizations to economically service OEM equipment, lowering the cost of healthcare delivery. For more information see www.chronosimaging.com.

About Avante Health Solutions

Avante Health Solutions is a leading provider of aftermarket parts, service, repair, and refurbishment for medical equipment, specializing in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, and patient monitoring. With over 35 years of experience, Avante partners with healthcare providers across the U.S. and internationally to deliver high-quality, cost-effective solutions that extend the life of critical medical equipment. The Company offers comprehensive parts and service capabilities, including installation, maintenance, repair, ongoing technical support, and advanced remote monitoring solutions. By combining deep technical expertise and a customer-first approach, Avante ensures that healthcare facilities can rely on their equipment for uninterrupted patient care. For more information see www.avantehs.com.

AlluraTM is a registered Trademark of Philips Healthcare.

