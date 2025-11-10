APEX Entertainment Doubles Down On Syracuse Lacrosse With Ashlee Volpe & Joey Spallina

Now In Its Fourth Year Supporting Orange Student-Athletes, Apex Teams Up

With Women's Lacrosse Standout Volpe and Men's Star Spallina for 2026 Season

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Apex Entertainment®, the region's premier destination for family fun and entertainment, announces new NIL partnerships with Syracuse University lacrosse athletes Ashlee Volpe and Joey Spallina. The new agreements were collaboratively constructed with Mike Bristol's 7 Enterprises Marketing Firm, LLC.

These partnerships continue Apex's legacy as a pioneer in local NIL initiatives within the local community. Since the Fall of 2021, Apex has aligned with Orange student-athletes across basketball, football, field hockey, and lacrosse to spotlight emerging young talent and community engagement. Notably, this marks Spallina's fourth consecutive year working with Apex, a rare example of long-term brand alignment in collegiate athletics.

"Ashlee and Joey represent the best of the Syracuse lacrosse by being passionate, competitive, and authentically connected to the community," said Rob Luzzi, Senior Director of Marketing at RAVentures. "They bring the spirit we strive for at Apex by always making things fun, memorable, and showing up with pride."

"Joining Apex my freshman year was the start of something special," said Spallina. "Now entering my fourth season with them, I'm proud to continue this journey and be part of the Orange family working with local partners that truly get how much Syracuse means to me, my teammates, and the fans."

"Representing Syracuse women's lacrosse and teaming up with Apex gives me an opportunity to share my love for the game and this community," said Volpe. "I'm excited to connect with fans, families, and fellow students in a way that goes beyond the field."

Volpe, a junior midfielder on the women's team, has quickly become a leader for the Orange midfield, starting in several games last season and tallying 16 points (14 goals, 2 assists). Known for her work ethic and offensive creativity, she brings an exciting, high-energy presence to the roster.

Spallina, a senior attacker on the men's team, enters the season as one of the most electric players in college lacrosse. Last season, he racked up a career high 90 points (35 goals, 55 assists) and set the program's all-time scoring record for sophomores the season prior with 88 points. His consistent performance and magnetic fan following have made him a cornerstone of the Orange's resurgence as a national powerhouse and helped the team return to the NCAA D1 semifinals last season.

About APEX Entertainment

Apex Entertainment® is a family entertainment destination for people of all ages. With four locations in Massachusetts, New York and Virginia, Apex Entertainment is the largest local space for indoor family fun with world class attractions all under one roof. Headquartered in Westford, Mass. and established in 2017, Apex Entertainment is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.apexentertainment.com/.

###

Media Contact:

Eric Montague

Sleek Machine for RAVentures® Hospitality Group

eric@sleekmachine.com

508-527-3312

SOURCE: Apex Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/apex-entertainment-doubles-down-on-syracuse-lacrosse-with-ashlee-v-1098373