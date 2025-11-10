MIT CIO Symposium: MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Announces 23rd Annual Conference

2026 Event to Bring Together Top CIOs to Address "Human-AI Synergy: Redefining Leadership for a Transformative Future"

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium today announced the 2026 conference is open for registration. Now entering its 23rd year, the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier annual event bringing together senior IT decision makers, leaders and innovators to discuss the future of technology-driven business.

MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

MIT Sloan CIO Symposium logo

The theme for the 2026 in-person event, being held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Cambridge, Mass. on May 19, is "Human-AI Synergy: Redefining Leadership for a Transformative Future." The gathering of more than 250 executive IT decision makers will discuss ways AI is reshaping the enterprise landscape, and how human insight and AI tools together can unlock new levels of innovation, efficiency, and resilience.

The annual event also features thought provoking discussions, shared best practices, presentations, panels, and networking opportunities. Speaker nominations will open on November 17, 2025. Previous attendees include CIOs, CDOs, CTOs, CISOs, and senior executives from organizations including Adobe, CarMax, Kimberly-Clark, Liberty Mutual, Microsoft, ServiceNow, Sysco, and more.

On the evening before the conference, May 18, 2026, an exclusive VIP pre-event will be held for 150 attendees. It will feature an inspirational talk, roundtable discussions, a networking reception, the CIO Leadership Award Dinner, and Innovation Showcase winners.

The 2026 CIO Leadership Award dinner will honor and recognize executives leading their organizations in delivering exemplary levels of business value through innovative uses of IT. The award, established in 2008, draws applications from a wide range of industries, countries and backgrounds.

The Innovation Showcase will feature 10 outstanding early-stage companies with a viable product in the market that delivers value and innovation to enterprise IT. Applications for the Innovation Showcase competition will open on February 1, 2026.

"AI is reshaping the enterprise landscape, demanding CIOs and senior business leaders balance technological innovation with human oversight," said Allan R. Tate, executive chair, MIT Sloan CIO Symposium. "As we unpack this year's conference theme on human-AI synergy, we anticipate insightful conversations and forward-looking discussions on balancing automation, preparing the workforce, and embedding ethical leadership at the core of enterprise leadership strategies."

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is supported by the MIT Sloan CIO Community, where CIOs and senior IT decision makers gather online to participate in live speaker presentations and discuss the issues and trends making the biggest impact on businesses today.

Ticket Pricing & Availability

Tickets to the 2026 MIT CIO Symposium are now on sale. General admission tickets for the May 19 conference are available for $1,349.

MIT CIO Innovator Plan Members can pay an annual fee of $75 for exclusive access to the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium community and content throughout the year and discounted tickets to the Symposium annual event for $679.

MIT employees, alumni, faculty, and full-time MIT Student tickets are priced at $249.

Only 150 tickets will be available for the VIP pre-event. Attendance is limited to sponsors, organizers, panelists, showcase finalists, and Innovator Plan Members at the price of $399.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives. CIOs, CDOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit https://mitcio.com/, and engage with the Symposium on LinkedIn and X.

# # #

Contact Information

Kathy Keating

ProsInComms for MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

kkeating@prosincomms.com

617-460-2702

SOURCE: MIT CIO Symposium

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/mit-sloan-cio-symposium-announces-23rd-annual-conference-1098444