The Mortgage Calculator Cements Authority in Non-QM With Top-Ranked Asset Depletion & Bank Statement Tools

As self-employment rises, the company's advanced calculators for high-net-worth and self-employed borrowers see record-high use, dominating search results for "bank statement loan calculator" and "asset depletion calculator."

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / The Mortgage Calculator, a national mortgage lender and broker (NMLS #2377459), is solidifying its position as the market leader for Non-QM (Non-Qualified Mortgage) lending, evidenced by its top-ranking search performance for its specialized loan calculators.

Non-QM Loans for Self Employed Borrowers

Non-QM Loans for Self Employed Borrowers

In a market where high-net-worth individuals and self-employed borrowers are increasingly common, traditional W-2 income verification is no longer the only path to homeownership. This has led to a surge in demand for alternative financing. Recent search data confirms this trend, showing high-intent and significant click volume for specific, long-tail keywords, including "bank statement loan calculator" and "asset depletion mortgage calculator."

The Mortgage Calculator's dominance in these search results demonstrates its authority and the public's reliance on its tools. The company provides a suite of advanced, free-to-use calculators, including:

An Asset-Based Mortgage Calculator, which allows high-net-worth borrowers to leverage their assets to qualify for a loan.

A Bank Statement Calculator, designed for self-employed individuals to use their business's cash flow to prove income, bypassing the need for tax returns.

These tools are critical for borrowers seeking the company's flexible Self-Employed 1099 Loans, which are tailored for gig economy workers, freelancers, and business owners.

"We saw this shift years ago," said a spokesperson for The Mortgage Calculator. "The 'one-size-fits-all' W-2 mortgage is obsolete for millions of Americans. Our tools for asset depletion and bank statement loans are top-ranked because they are essential, providing instant, accurate calculations for borrowers who are underserved by traditional banks."

About The Mortgage Calculator:

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed mortgage lender and broker (NMLS #2377459) that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide a vast array of mortgage solutions. The company offers Conventional, FHA, VA, and USDA home loans, as well as thousands of Non-QM programs using alternative income documentation. As one of the best places to work in the United States, The Mortgage Calculator is committed to empowering its loan officers and providing borrowers with seamless, transparent, and competitive financing for all their real estate needs.

The Mortgage Calculator is a registered DBA of Mortgage Calculator Company LLC NMLS #:2377459 Licensed in the following states that require specific licensing disclosures: AZ (#1040352), CA CFL (60DBO-171188), GA Georgia Residential Mortgage Licensee (#2377459), IL MB.6761755 Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Division of Banking, 100 West Randolph, 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601 1-888-473-4858. Licensed by the NJ Department of Banking and Insurance. Not licensed or conducting business in New York. Mortgage Broker only, not a Mortgage Lender or Mortgage Correspondent Lender in Connecticut.

SOURCE: The Mortgage Calculator

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/the-mortgage-calculator-cements-authority-in-non-qm-with-top-ranked-1099247