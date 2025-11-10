Luminar Media Group, Inc.: Luminar Media Group Delivers Record Results as Fortun Platform Scales Profitably

61% Revenue Growth, 66% Increase in Pre-Tax Income, and EPS More Than 100% Higher Than the First Half of 2025 Reflect Expanding Margins and Operational Efficiency

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC:LRGR) ("Luminar" or the "Company"), through its Fortun-branded subsidiaries - FortunCo, LLC, Fortun Advance, LLC, Fortun Funding, LLC, and Fortun Online, LLC (collectively, "Fortun") - today announced, in connection with the filing of its Q3 Disclosure Report, record financial results for the first nine months of 2025, driven by continued growth in its revenue-based financing platform and disciplined expense management.

The financial information presented herein is derived directly from the Company's publicly filed Q3 Disclosure Report as posted on OTC Markets, and all comparative figures refer to prior public filings unless otherwise noted.

Key Financial Highlights - First Nine Months of 2025

Revenue:

Revenue increased from $3,556,693 in the first six months of 2025 to $5,732,154 for the first nine months of 2025, representing +61.2% growth compared to the first half of the year, reflecting strong third-quarter performance.

Operating Income:

Operating income grew from $1,763,697 in the first six months of 2025 to $2,942,413 for the first nine months of 2025 - a +66.8% increase compared to the first half of 2025, demonstrating strong operating leverage.

Net Income (before taxes):

Net income before taxes rose from $1,702,041 for the first six months of 2025 to $2,824,286 for the first nine months of 2025 - an increase of +65.9% compared to the first half of the year.

Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS):

Basic EPS increased from $0.0166 per share for the first six months of 2025 to $0.0336 for the first nine months of 2025 - a +102.4% increase versus the first half of 2025, reflecting accelerated profitability.

Additional Highlights / Takeaways

Sustainable Growth Trend:

Based on performance through the first nine months of 2025, management believes the Company is on pace to exceed approximately $7.5-$8.0 million in total revenue and $3.8-$4.0 million in pre-tax income for full-year 2025, which would represent record annual profitability for Luminar.

Annualized Run Rate:

Extrapolating from the Company's most recent six months of performance (Q2 and Q3 combined), management estimates an annualized gross revenue run rate of approximately $12 million, reinforcing the scalability of Fortun's model heading into 2026.

Third-Quarter Contribution:

The third quarter of 2025 alone contributed approximately $2.18 million in additional revenue and approximately $1.12 million in additional pre-tax net income, demonstrating that recent production is both growing and highly profitable.

High Conversion of Revenue to Profit:

For the first nine months of 2025, net income before taxes represents nearly49% of total revenue - an exceptional benchmark for a financing company, highlighting strong portfolio performance and low default/loss experience.

Operational Efficiency

Accelerating Profitability:

The Company's revenue grew significantly with earnings growing at an even faster rate, underscoring margin expansion and operational efficiency as Fortun's revenue-based financing model continues to mature.

Expanding Margins:

Operating margin improved from approximately 49.6% in the first half of 2025 to approximately 51.3% for the first nine months of 2025, reflecting tighter cost control and higher effective yield per funded dollar.

Expense Efficiency:

While revenue grew by 61.2%, operating expenses rose only approximately 55.6% over the same period, highlighting strong cost discipline and expanding operating leverage.

Management Commentary

"Our financial performance through the first nine months of 2025 clearly shows that Fortun's revenue-based financing platform is scaling with discipline," said Yoel Damas, President of Luminar Media Group, Inc. "We are growing revenue rapidly while expanding margins and maintaining strong performance. The fact that EPS is more than double what we reported for the first half of the year, without a corresponding surge in expenses, speaks to the efficiency of our underwriting, collections, and technology-enabled operations."

Juan Sese, Vice President of Finance of Luminar Media Group, added: "As we finish Q4 and look ahead to 2026, our focus remains on strengthening our balance sheet, expanding our recurring portfolio base, and advancing the institutional foundation we've been building throughout the year. The continued progress on governance, audit completion, and capital-markets readiness reflects the discipline behind our growth strategy and positions Luminar and Fortun to close 2025 on a strong note."

About Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC: LRGR) is a diversified financial technology and media company. Through its Fortun-branded subsidiaries - including FortunCo, LLC, Fortun Advance, LLC, Fortun Funding, LLC, and Fortun Online, LLC - the Company focuses on providing revenue-based financing and related fintech solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States. Fortun's platform leverages data-driven underwriting, disciplined risk management, and a relationship-driven approach to help merchants access non-dilutive growth capital.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations as indicated below. www.fortunco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expected financial performance, projected revenue and income for full-year 2025, anticipated growth, scalability of its business model, and future strategic or capital markets plans. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions - many of which are beyond the Company's control - that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic conditions; performance of the Company's merchant portfolio; changes in laws and regulations applicable to revenue-based financing and related products; competition; availability and cost of capital; the accuracy of management's internal financial information; and other factors described in the Company's disclosures posted on OTC Markets.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Luminar undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

