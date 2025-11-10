Payani Group Showcases the Future of Intelligent Marketing at AI Summit Silicon Valley

Founder & CEO Ali Payani joins leaders from Google and Adobe to present the Payani Group Intelligence Ecosystem - connecting marketing, communication, and automation through AI.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Payani Group, a California-based leader in marketing, media, and artificial intelligence, announced its next phase of growth following Founder & CEO Ali Payani's presentation at the AI Summit Silicon Valley.

The Summit, co-sponsored by Payani Group alongside Plug and Play Tech Center, brought together leading voices in the AI and marketing industries. Ali Payani shared the stage with Jo Broussard, Director of Spark (Sales) at Google, and Rob Liebscher, Director of Machine Learning and Data Science at Adobe, during the summit's AI Marketing Section.

Payani's keynote, titled "Intelligent Marketing in the Age of AI", introduced the Payani Group Intelligence Ecosystem - a connected network of AI and media companies built to bring clarity, not complexity, to modern business growth.

"The future of marketing isn't about chasing attention - it's about being understood by the intelligent systems people already trust," said Ali Payani, Founder & CEO of Payani Group. "We've automated everything except clarity. The next era belongs to connected ecosystems - where AI links marketing, communication, and operations seamlessly."

The Payani Group Ecosystem unites several ventures under one vision:

MarkBase.AI - AI-driven performance intelligence that transforms marketing data into decisions and actions.

EngageBeast.AI - Unified communication intelligence that connects all customer interactions through AI-powered automation.

BeFound.AI - Visibility intelligence platform helping brands appear in AI-driven search and discovery systems.

Payani Media - Full-service marketing agency supporting 800+ businesses across 20 industries.

Together, these companies form the foundation of a scalable ecosystem designed to help organizations grow intelligently through automation, creativity, and clarity.

Payani Group plans to expand its ecosystem of AI-driven products and services throughout 2025, continuing its mission to connect marketing, communication, and automation globally.

About Payani Group

Payani Group is a California-based modern business ecosystem uniting media, marketing, and artificial intelligence. Its companies - including Payani Media, MarkBase.ai, EngageBeast.ai, and BeFound.ai - empower organizations to achieve clarity and growth through connected intelligent systems.

