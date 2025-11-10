Evosep Unveils Open Innovation Initiative to Expand Standardization in Proteomics

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUPOWorldCongress - Evosep, a global leader in proteomics solutions, is proud to announce a new initiative at HUPO 2025 aimed at solving one of LCMS based proteomics most persistent challenges: sample preparation. Building on its legacy of standardizing proteomics LC separation, Evosep is now expanding upstream to deliver robust, and reproducible solutions for sample preparation enabling a new era of end-to-end standardization in proteomics.

What to Expect

Evotip based Standardized Kits: Designed for reproducibility and minimal manual handling.

Reference Protocols: Harmonized methods for consistent results across labs.

Evosep Sample Preparation System: Designed for efficient and robust standardized sample handling and processing.

Transparent Development: Regular updates and open documentation throughout 2026.

TheBottleneck:SamplePreparationandWorkflow Integration

Proteomics is advancing rapidly, driven by technological breakthroughs and the demand for deeper biological insights. Yet as studies grow in scale and complexity, the bottleneck has shifted from instrumentation to sample preparation and workflow integration. Researchers and biologists across industries are looking for standardized, cost effective, and automation-ready solutions that minimize manual steps and maximize reproducibility.

By integrating reference protocols, miniaturized, standardized kits, and harmonized methods from the very first step, Evosep will deliver greater consistency, reliability, and efficiency across the entire proteomics workflow.

Integrating proteomics workflows around the Evotip enables fully automated, high-throughput sample preparation, eliminating manual steps. This approach ensures robust and reproducible processing of thousands of samples, delivering high sensitivity, tight retention time stability, and accurate quantification across a wide dynamic range. This will result is greater efficiency, reduced variability, and scalable, cost-effective proteomics studies with clinical-grade data quality.

"LCMS-basedproteomicsisataturningpoint.Byaddressingthebottleneckinsamplepreparation and delivering true end-to-end standardization, we will enable researchers to scale their science and collaborate without compromising quality. With our integrated workflows, Evosep is making proteomics more accessible, reproducible, and ready for automation-so scientists can focus on results, not technology."

- Morten Bern, CEO of Evosep

Introducingthe OpenInnovation Initiative

Evosep's new Open Innovation Initiative brings together selected leading proteomics scientists to co-develop and validate sample preparation kits and protocols. This collaborative effort ensures that solutions are not only scientifically rigorous but also practical and scalable across diverse research environments and applied life science.

In line with Evosep's commitment to transparency, the development journey will be shared openly with the broader community-through technical updates, publications, and public documentation.

FollowtheJourney

Evosep invites the global proteomics community to follow the development of these solutions and stay informed as the initiative unfolds. Updates will be shared via https://www.evosep.com,newsletters, and webinars. While participation is limited to partners, the resulting protocols and kits will be made broadly available to support the next wave of breakthroughs in proteomics.

About Evosep

Evosep aims to improve quality of life and patient care by radically innovating protein based clinical diagnostics, initially through collaborations with world-leading scientists about developing new technologies and solutions to make sample separation 100 times more robust and 10 times faster than today's alternatives. Information about Evosep is available at www.evosep.com .

The Evosep Eno is classified as General Laboratory Equipment.

