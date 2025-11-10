Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.: HWAL Inc., to Collaborate with International Music Industry Veterans on K-Pop Music Venture

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / HWAL Inc., formerly Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (OTC:HWAL), announces a global collaboration and partnership with industry leaders in banking, entertainment technology, K-Pop music and the metaverse.

This newly forged K-Pop entertainment venture was guided by investment advisory group MMF Fund (MMF) and brings together HWAL, Lunar Records, and Hong Kong based hedge fund Basis Asset Management (Basis) by way of Basis' current projects with South Korean K-Pop label nCH Entertainment (nCH) and Lunarbits.

The metaverse is a set of persistent, computer-generated virtual worlds where people interact via avatars-in effect, a more immersive, 3D evolution of the internet enabled by virtual reality / augmented reality (VR/AR) and related technologies.

How K-Pop Ignites HWAL's Strategy

K-Pop is a broad form of South Korean popular music and idol-centered entertainment that blends Korean and global styles. It encompasses tightly managed idol groups, polished production, synchronized choreography, fandom culture, and multilingual outreach. The K-Pop music business is a multi-billion-dollar industry, estimated to be worth around 12.7 trillion won (approximately $9.2 billion USD).

The K-Pop music entertainment partnership plans include co-producing a global music competition and television series and a world tour to be co-sponsored by HWAL with ticketing and merchandise payment systems provided by co-sponsor Lunarbits and a live metaverse concert series at https://lunaprise.live. The venture aims to catapult Lunar Records stars, talent and intellectual property into the massive global following of K-Pop music.

The TV series will include performances from some of today's up and coming K-Pop music groups represented by nCH, including among others: NCT, RRIIZE, aespa, ZB1, IVE, ITZY, and Treasure.

In 2025, metaverse virtual concerts have attracted over 110 million attendees worldwide and cumulative revenue is estimated at $500-$800 million, driven by massive attendance and new monetization streams like NFTs and virtual goods. Broader estimates for live events in 2025 reach as high as $7.2 billion, though this likely encompasses hybrid virtual experiences beyond strict metaverse definitions.

Some of the most successful metaverse concert events to date include Travis Scott in 2020, on the Fortnite platform with 12.3 million listeners, which generated $20 Million; Ariana Grande in 2021, on the Fortnite platform with 89 million listeners, which generated $21+ Million; Lil Nas X in 2020, on the Roblox platform with 37 million listeners, which generated $12 Million; and Justin Bieber in 2021, on the Wave platform with 7 million listeners, which generated $8 Million.

Grand View Research estimates the music and concerts segment at $10.2 billion in 2024, expanding to $42.0 billion by 2030, at a 27.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), with North America dominant and South Korea the fastest growing.

Virtual concert platforms (potentially overlapping with the metaverse) are forecasted at $98 billion in 2024 growing to $297 billion by 2030 (20% CAGR), though this may encompass wider virtual events. The metaverse sector is poised for a trillion-dollar scale by 2030, with concerts as a key driver amid rising VR/AR adoption (e.g., 18M+ hardware shipments in 2023).

The aim of the collaboration is to rapidly grow the K-Pop fan base world wide, and will begin with the highly anticipated Metaverse Collaboration that will launch on 11/11/2025, at 3:00-6:00 PM PST at https://lunaprise.live.

According to Kenji Claudio, Managing Director of MMF, "With the use of high profile newly developed technologies such as virtual and AI produced metaverse worlds and holographic and virtual performing artists in tandem with Lunar Records and nCH celebrity superstar recording artists, the K-Pop music collaborations are poised to be highly successful and extremely prosperous for all involved."

Eddie Kim, managing director at Basis, a Hong Kong based hedge fund founded in 2010, with assets totaling $40 billion, stated "We are excited about the future of the newly formed strategic business alliance among Lunar Records, nCH Entertainment, Lunarbits, and Basis, and we are positive the soon to be released music entertainment projects will provide strong revenues and earnings to all of the partnering companies together and separately and help to build larger market capital values for all of the respective companies as well."

Lunar Records- nCH

The venture will be overseen by Dallas Santana, founder of Space Blue and co-founder of Lunar Records; Jeong Chang Hwan, founder and CEO of nCH Entertainment; and Mr. Kim of Basis. Music industry veteran Andrew Lane has also joined his business colleague of more than fifteen years, Mr. Santana, on this new K-Pop music journey.

Mr. Lane has over thirty years of music and TV production experience and has previously co-produced movies, concerts and a hit music series for CBS. Mr. Lane will lead the production of all music collaborations and social media collaborations. He is a multi-platinum award winning producer, songwriter and publisher with over 70 million records sold worldwide. Mr. Lane has worked with Sony, Warner, Disney, Universal Music & Interscope, and has developed many notable artists such as Miley Cyrus, Becky G, and Sabrina Carpenter. He has also worked on multi-platinum winning soundtracks such as High School Musical, Hannah Montana, and Disneymania.

Mr. Santana is the founder of the history making pace venture Space Blue, and a prolific media executive, producer/director, blockchain media leader, and writer with over 350 projects in film, television, entertainment, and sports programming completed for airing on Netflix, CBS, ABC, Fox Sports, Fox+, DIRECTV, Dish Network, Bloomberg TV, Fox Business, Sky TV, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and broadcasters in over 66 countries worldwide.

About nCH Entertainment

nCH Entertainment was established on February 13, 2017, by legendary producer Chang-Hwan Jeong, an ex-a former founding member of SM Entertainment. With over 30 years of experience in the K-Pop industry, Mr. Jeong and nCH Entertainment bring deep expertise in providing comprehensive and integrated entertainment services.

Why nCH Entertainment?

Behind the rapid growth of nCH Entertainment stands its CEO, Chang-Hwan Jeong. As a founding member of SM Entertainment, Mr. Jeong played a pivotal role in the rise of iconic K-Pop acts such as S.E.S., BoA, Shinhwa, Girls' Generation, TVXQ, SUPER JUNIOR, SHINee, and EXO. He later served as CEO of SM C&C (SM), where he expanded his expertise to scouting new music stars, sourcing songs for studio recording, live and studio music recording productions, and concert design and production. From the company's launch in 2005, Mr. Jeong directed all major SM concerts and created the SMTOWN Live World Tours. His work on the Girls' Generation Arena Tour and the landmark SMTOWN Paris concert is widely credited with accelerating K-Pop's global expansion.

The first K-Pop boy group n.SSign, which debuted under n.CH, has quickly gained traction, completed a successful tour of Japan and entered Tokyo's Ariake Arena just three months after debut - a testament to their rapid growth and strong fan response. The group will be hosting a virtual concert, art exhibits, and space experiences in the metaverse on 11.11.2025, at https://lunaprise.live

Expanding beyond K-Pop, nCH is also leading cultural exchange between Korea and Japan through its Trot focused label, nTro Entertainment, home to top trot artists such as Shin Yu, Kim Da-hyun, and Kim Ji-hyun. Trot is a genre of Korean popular music that emerged in the early 20th century, characterized by simple, catchy melodies, repetitive rhythmic patterns, and distinctive vocal techniques like vibrato and melisma.

The Japanese audition show Trot Girls Japan, produced by n.CH, created a sensation after airing on major Japanese platforms such as WOWOW and Abema, the Japanese version of Netflix. In addition, the MBN program Korea-Japan Queen of Singers has established itself as a major platform for cross-cultural music collaboration.

Mr. Jeong went on to lead drama and variety production at SM, delivering a string of top-rated shows including Neighborhood Lawyer Jo Deul-ho, Jealousy Incarnate, and Squad 38. In 2017, he left SM to establish nCH Entertainment, where he currently serves as CEO. Between 2018 and 2020, he also held the position of Head of Music Content at CJ ENM.

About Space Blue

Space Blue Made History by Curating the First NASA-Confirmed Payload of Art and Music Museum on the Moon: Lunaprise.

On February 22, 2024, Space Blue, under the leadership of entertainment and blockchain media innovator Dallas Santana, set numerous space and art records when the lunar lander Odysseus touched down on the Moon. Attached to it was the Lunaprise Museum, the first art and music museum in history confirmed by NASA as a lunar payload. The museum contained 222 art projects, 777 of the greatest songs and works by songwriters of our time, and the oldest known song, inscribed on a Sumerian tablet. The music, images, and art are stored on an 18-layer disc system within a time capsule designed to last over one billion years. This lunar music archive is expected to outlast the single song included in the Voyager Golden Record, sent into space by Carl Sagan in the 1970s. Space Blue has formed a joint venture with HWAL subsidiary Melody Trust, LLC, called Lunar Records, which will showcase the iconic HWAL Catalog. Learn more at www.spaceblue.club.

About HWAL, Inc. (HWAL)

HWAL Inc. (OTC: HWAL), is a multimedia holding company driving innovation in entertainment, space archiving, and digital media assets. Through subsidiaries like Melody Trust, HWAL curates iconic cultural legacies, including working with Space Blue on the Lunaprise Moon Museum.

For decades HWAL has collected and preserved some of the most rare and coveted published and unpublished recordings, photos and videos from countless legendary music recording artists to include James Brown, The Who, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Marvin Gaye, Willie Nelson, Ike and Tina Turner, Eric Clapton and the Yardbirds, Johnny Winter, Chuck Berry, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Rod Stewart, George Jones, Count Basie, and hundreds of other music legends.

HWAL formed Melody Trust to protect and safeguard the royalty interests held by the music performers and music composers that produced these legendary music tracks throughout the past century. www.melodytrust.com

