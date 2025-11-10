GAS LIQUIDS ENGINEERING LTD.: Gas Liquids Engineering Completes Issued For Construction Scope for the Ridley Island Energy Export Facility

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas Liquids Engineering Ltd. (GLE) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Issued for Construction (IFC) scope on the Ridley Island Energy Export Facility (REEF) project. GLE's scope of work encompassed specific portions of detailed engineering and engineering integration across piping, process, mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, civil, and structural design disciplines.

The REEF project is owned by a 50 / 50 joint venture (Joint Venture) between AltaGas Ltd. (AltaGas) and Royal Vopak (Vopak) and reached a positive FID on Phase I in May of 2024. Strategically positioned with deep-water access to the Pacific, REEF will expand the export capacity of Canadian energy products to key Asian markets, furthering market diversification and strengthening Canada's role in the global energy trade

"This project represents a major milestone in Gas Liquids Engineering's portfolio of energy export and terminal facilities," said Ryan Arnold, Vice President of Projects, Gas Liquids Engineering. "We are proud to have supported AltaGas on this important initiative, and to have collaborated with industry-leading fabricators and service providers."

Brett Stowkowy, Vice President, Projects & Engineering at AltaGas Ltd., commented on behalf of the Joint Venture: "We are very pleased to mark this milestone in GLE's contribution to the REEF project. REEF is a flagship initiative for AltaGas and Vopak, and the timely completion of GLE's scope is a crucial component of our project execution as we move forward through construction."

REEF is located on Ridley Island near Prince Rupert, British Columbia, and is designed to be an open-access liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and bulk liquids export terminal with an estimated initial throughput capacity of 55,000 bbl/d of propane and butane. The facility will incorporate advanced loading infrastructure, storage capacity, and integration with existing rail and marine transport systems to ensure safe, reliable, and efficient operations.

About Gas Liquids Engineering

Gas Liquids Engineering Ltd. is a Calgary-based engineering firm specializing in oil, gas, and energy infrastructure projects worldwide. Since its founding in 1987, GLE has delivered comprehensive engineering solutions for natural gas processing, liquids handling, and export facilities. www.gasliquids.com

Media Contact: Caitlin Flynn, Business Development, Gas Liquids Engineering Ltd., Phone: +1 (403) 250-2950, Email: info@gasliquids.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816554/GAS_LIQUIDS_ENGINEERING_LTD__Gas_Liquids_Engineering_Completes_I.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816555/GAS_LIQUIDS_ENGINEERING_LTD__Gas_Liquids_Engineering_Completes_I.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816553/GAS_LIQUIDS_ENGINEERING_LTD__Gas_Liquids_Engineering_Completes_I.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gas-liquids-engineering-completes-issued-for-construction-scope-for-the-ridley-island-energy-export-facility-302608465.html