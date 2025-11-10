International Airlines Group's (IAG's) Q325 results show the company is executing effectively its strategy of delivering peer-leading profitability through a focus on customer experience and operational transformation, while returning substantial capital to shareholders. With a favourable demand outlook, likely lower cost pressures and a strong balance sheet, management intends to announce further returns with the publication of FY25 results in February 2026, and has optionality to undertake M&A.

