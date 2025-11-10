US Med-Equip Named a Top Workplace for the Seventh Consecutive Year

Company recognized for its people-first culture and mission-driven growth serving hospitals nationwide

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / US Med-Equip (USME), the nation's top-rated provider of rented medical equipment to hospitals, has once again been named a?Top Workplace. The honor marks the company's?seventh consecutive year?on the prestigious list honoring companies that prioritize employee engagement, purpose, and culture.

Headquartered in Houston with more than 100 locations across the U.S., US Med-Equip partners with leading hospitals and health systems to provide patient-ready medical equipment and services. The company's rapid growth and industry recognition continue to be fueled by a people-first philosophy and deep commitment to supporting the clinicians and patients who depend on its equipment every day.

"Our people are the heartbeat of US Med-Equip," said?Greg Salario, Co-Founder and CEO. "This recognition belongs to every teammate who goes above and beyond to help hospitals save lives. Their hearts are in everything we do."

US Med-Equip has consistently earned top scores from employees across categories including supportive leadership, communication, and career development, hallmarks of a workplace where team members feel valued, empowered, and united by purpose.

"Our culture is built on service to our hospital partners and to one another," said?Clay Rose, President & COO. "Being named a Top Workplace for the seventh year in a row is a testament to that shared commitment and the incredible people who make it possible."

The recognition underscores US Med-Equip's continued success as both an employer of choice and trusted partner to hospitals nationwide, advancing its mission to help healthcare heroes deliver the best patient care when it matters most.

About US Med-Equip

US Med-Equip partners with hospitals and healthcare systems across the country in the rental, sales, service, and asset management of movable medical equipment, such as ventilators, infusion pumps, monitors, and specialty beds available 24/7 to meet urgent patient needs.

