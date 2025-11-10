BeenVerified People Search Tool Reunites a Family in Crisis

Jamie, a former law enforcement officer in Northern Virginia, used BeenVerified to help bring a vulnerable elderly woman safely back to her family.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Jamie was on duty when a call came in about a confused woman wandering into a restaurant, not aggressive or in distress, just lost. At first, medical issues were suspected, but her vitals were normal. As they looked into her condition further, they learned she had dementia.

She couldn't give her name and she wasn't carrying a wallet or ID, but they were able to find an old business card of her late husband's.

"I used BeenVerified to look up her husband. Then I found her name, and when I asked her if her name was that and she goes, 'Oh, yes.' and she was able to tell me her birthday," Jamie said.

Jamie had enough to start putting the story together.

She'd left home two days earlier, trying to reach her son, who lived about 30 minutes away. Somewhere along the way, she got turned around and ended up nearly 100 miles from where she started.

"Then I found their children, and her oldest son lived in a town about half an hour away. I called him by one of the phone numbers that was available on BeenVerified and he was so relieved because they had been trying to reach her for over a day," Jamie said.

Jamie stayed with the woman until her son and daughter-in-law arrived. It wasn't just a happy ending-it was a turning point for that family.

"She doesn't live alone anymore," Jamie shared. "She now stays in an apartment above their garage."

In Jamie's case, BeenVerified wasn't just a tool to find people-it became a bridge between a lost woman and the family desperate to find her. And while it's not every day that a search platform gets to be part of a reunion story, it's good to know that when the stakes are high, the right tool can make all the difference.

About BeenVerified

BeenVerified's mission is to help people discover, understand and use public data in their everyday lives. BeenVerified and our associated websites curate dozens of public data sources and proprietary data sets to give people easy and affordable access to billions of public records, including a people search tool.

For more information, contact Erin Kemp (erin@beenverified.com).

SOURCE: BeenVerified

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/beenverified-people-search-tool-reunites-a-family-in-crisis-1098442