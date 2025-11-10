Anzeige
Montag, 10.11.2025
Glencore schließt wohl größte Kupferhütte - Kupferpreis vor Rallye? Neuer Explorer im Fokus!
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
PR Newswire
10.11.2025 15:48 Uhr
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Third Interim Dividend

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Third Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

THIRD INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of the Company has today declared its third interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2025 of 3.75p per ordinary share (2024: 3.00p per ordinary share).

As described in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2024, this dividend includes a 0.75p per ordinary share enhancement reflecting the Board's decision to distribute an element of the returns earned from share buybacks within the Company's portfolio.

It is the Board's current intention, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, to pay one more dividend of at least 3.75p per ordinary share in respect of the current financial year. This has raised the prospective dividend yield on the Company's shares to 4.1%.

The third interim dividend will be paid on 30 December 2025 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 21 November 2025.

The ordinary shares will trade ex-dividend from 20 November 2025.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913

10 November 2025

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


