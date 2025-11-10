Invisinet Technologies: Invisinet and Codiac Partner to Secure Modern Kubernetes and Cloud-Native Operations

Zero Trust protection now enabled by default across Codiac's platform for distributed systems-including AI workloads

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Invisinet Technologies, a next-generation leader in Zero Trust and Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) solutions, and Codiac, a turnkey cloud operations and SDLC platform, today announced a partnership to strengthen security for Kubernetes-based applications at scale. Under the agreement, Invisinet will be offered in Codiac's client deployments through an opt-out model, ensuring Zero Trust protection is on by default for new and existing environments.

Codiac enables teams to deploy, scale, and manage distributed systems-APIs, data and event services, frontends, and AI pipelines-without stitching together fragile toolchains. By automating cluster operations, ingress and cert management, configuration at deploy time, and safe rollout/rollback via system snapshots, Codiac improves delivery speed and reliability while lowering operational risk.

Through this collaboration, Codiac customers gain Invisinet's identity-driven Zero Trust overlay, providing defense against lateral movement, credential replay, and identity spoofing within and across Kubernetes environments. The combined solution helps enterprises standardize secure operations across multi-cluster, multi-region, and multi-cloud footprints.

"Modern workloads-including AI-demand strong, default-on security controls in fast-moving Kubernetes environments," said Brendan Sullivan, CEO of Invisinet. "Together with Codiac, enterprises can accelerate delivery while enforcing Zero Trust at the network layer-without bolting on complexity later."

"Our mission is to make cloud operations simple, safe, and repeatable for product teams," said Ben Ghazi, Founder & CEO of Codiac. "Invisinet's Zero Trust architecture adds a powerful identity-centric layer to what Codiac already automates-so customers can ship faster with guardrails, whether they're running AI pipelines or core business applications."

Invisinet Zero Trust is available today through Codiac's platform as a default, opt-out capability for new implementations and customer expansions that deliver faster, more resilience, and compliance-assured deployments.

Invisinet Technologies ( https://www.invisinet.com ) is a cybersecurity technology company specializing in innovative Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) solutions that protect network infrastructure and critical assets from advanced threats. Invisinet's Zero Trust software enables cloaking of network assets and enforcement of identity-based access through First Packet Authentication TM, as well as granular identity-based micro-segmentation. Originally developed for the US Department of Defense and making its way to the approved product list in 2018, Invisinet is now available in the enterprise space. With more than 15 patents and FIPS 140-2 certification, Invisinet continues to develop solutions to address the evolving advancements of cyber-attacks.

Codiac is a turnkey cloud operations and SDLC platform for distributed systems. Teams use Codiac to create prod-parity environments on demand, manage configuration at deploy time, automate certs and ingress, perform safe blue/green and canary rollouts, and roll back entire systems instantly with snapshot versioning. The result is faster delivery, lower risk, and less tool-chaining-across any cloud or Kubernetes distribution. Learn more at codiac.io .

