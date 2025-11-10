Acsense Recognized as a CRN 2025 Stellar Startup for Redefining IAM Resilience

ENGLEWOOD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Acsense, the IAM Resilience Platform ensuring continuous operations and rapid recovery for enterprise identity systems, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Acsense to its 2025 Stellar Startups list in the Security category.

Acsense

IAM Resilience

This prestigious list recognizes emerging technology vendors that are transforming the IT channel through innovation and helping partners deliver critical value to their customers.

Acsense was selected for pioneering the field of Identity and Access Management (IAM) Resilience - a new discipline that ensures business continuity when your cloud identity platform faces disruption.

While identity providers guarantee platform uptime, they don't back up or recover each customer's tenant data, configurations, or access policies - meaning enterprises remain responsible for protecting and recovering their own identity environments. Many assume this protection is built-in.

Acsense closes that gap with automated recovery and continuous protection purpose-built for IAM systems, giving customers confidence that their identity layer will always remain operational.

For partners, Acsense enables new service opportunities through resilience-as-a-service, allowing channel providers and managed service providers to help customers strengthen continuity, meet compliance requirements, and reduce the risk of IAM downtime.

Purpose-Built for Enterprise Environments, Acsense Delivers:

Continuous Data Protection - Real-time, immutable backups for zero data loss.

Rapid & Automated Recovery - One-click tenant recovery within minutes, including identity data, configuration, and application access.

IAM-Native Configuration Management - Intelligent versioning, deployment, and rollback of identity settings.

Posture Intelligence - Real-time visibility into IAM data integrity, lifecycle, and recovery health.

These Capabilities Empower Organizations to:

Prevent Business Disruption - Ensure employees and customers always have access to critical applications, avoiding costly downtime and lost productivity.

Protect Revenue & Reputation - Recover IAM infrastructure in minutes to minimize downtime impact and maintain customer trust.

Reduce Compliance Risk - Prove recoverability on demand with audit-ready evidence, cutting preparation time and avoiding regulatory penalties.

"Being named a CRN Stellar Startup validates what our customers and partners already see every day," said Muli Motola, Co-Founder and CEO of Acsense. "Identity has become the new business infrastructure. When identity fails, everything stops. Acsense ensures it doesn't - protecting operations, revenue, and compliance from disruption."

Each company featured on the CRN 2025 Stellar Startups list demonstrates a deep commitment to innovation and to enabling solution providers to stand out in a rapidly changing IT landscape.

"We're excited to recognize the forward-thinking companies featured on this year's Stellar Startups list," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "This honor highlights each organization's commitment to tackling IT channel challenges, driving innovation through cutting-edge technologies, and empowering partner success. We can't wait to see how they continue to shape the future of the industry."

Learn more at www.acsense.com and follow Acsense on LinkedIn .

SOURCE: Acsense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/acsense-recognized-as-a-crn-2025-stellar-startup-for-redefining-i-1099328