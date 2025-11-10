Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Compassion International, a leading child development organization, is joining with partner YouVersion to celebrate what God is doing around the world, through the enduring power and necessity of scripture by offering a new 30-day prayer plan in conjunction with Global Bible Month this November.

At the heart of Global Bible Month is a 30-Day Bible Challenge that invites people from all walks of life to engage with Scripture consistently for a month. Research shows that reading the Bible four or more days each week changes lives. Whether through the YouVersion app, another digital platform, or a favorite print edition, the goal is simply to make time each day to connect with God's Word and experience firsthand the transformative power of Scripture.

More than 2.2 million people have already committed to taking the challenge.

Compassion's 30-Day prayer plan is called "A Call to Care for the World's Most Vulnerable." It focuses on key issues children and communities in poverty face and is a global call to remember that God loves and fights on behalf of those in need.

Those who pray will be part of a movement that is releasing blessing toward these kids. If 10,000 people pray for five minutes a day toward these issues, that's close to three years' worth of prayer to address poverty.

YouVersion is known for creating biblically centered, culturally relevant experiences that encourage and challenge people to seek God throughout each day.

According to Andrew Kooman, Compassion Manager of Brand Partnerships and Campaigns, Compassion's YouVersion 30-Day prayer plan is a unique opportunity for Christians around the world to join together in focused prayer for children in poverty.

"We know that God answers prayer, and we're excited for what He will do as people all across the world use Compassion's 30-Day Plan to unite in prayer for children in extreme poverty," Kooman said. "We're truly appreciative for our partnership with YouVersion and the ability to create content that encourages people to make a real difference in the lives of those who need it most."

YouVersion values the collaboration with Compassion and the shared belief to see people's lives changed through engagement with Scripture.

"We love working alongside partners like Compassion who share our desire to see people's lives transformed by the power of daily engagement with Scripture, "said Bobbly Gruenewald, Founder and CEO of YouVersion. "During the month of November, we simply want to invite people to read the Bible for 30 days and see what happens. So many people are searching for what's real and true, and we know the Bible stands alone as the answer."

Compassion's plan will be available on YouVersion for the entirety of Global Bible Month and beyond. It will be released along with hundreds of other 30-day plans in the Bible App specifically for November, and a special interactive version will be available for download on Compasssion.Com/UntoJesus.

For more information about Global Bible Month or to take part in the 30-Day Bible Challenge, visit www.globalbiblemonth.com. To read Compassion's new 30-day Plan in the Bible App, click here.





About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization dedicated to releasing children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,900 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 12 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2024, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

About YouVersion

Created by Life.Church, YouVersion designs free, biblically centered experiences that encourage and challenge people to seek God throughout each day. The YouVersion Family of Apps-including the Bible App, Bible App Lite, and Bible App for Kids-has been installed on nearly one billion devices worldwide. The Bible App offers a Bible experience in more than 2,300 languages and helps people deepen their relationship with God. Bible App Lite is optimized for offline use and helps people access God's Word in markets with device and data limitations. Developed in partnership with OneHope, the Bible App for Kids helps children engage with the Bible through interactive animations and fun activities. For more information about YouVersion, visit youversion.com .

