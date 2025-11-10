Mindbreeze, a leading global provider of AI-based knowledge management solutions, today announced that Altman Solon, the world's largest strategy consulting firm focused exclusively on telecommunications, media, and technology (TMT), has purchased Mindbreeze InSpire. The collaboration began in July 2025 with a trial of the Mindbreeze Insight Workplace, designed to unify Altman Solon's SharePoint and web-based data sources into a single point of entry for organizational knowledge.

Before partnering with Mindbreeze, Altman Solon sought to enhance how its global teams accessed and shared knowledge across systems, a challenge common among consulting firms with vast, fast-growing data ecosystems. The company had built a strong foundation in SharePoint for managing structured project data, but its native search capabilities limited visibility across platforms. Project information was distributed across several secure repositories, making it difficult to form a single, holistic view of our collective knowledge. Without a centralized intelligence interface, teams spent valuable time consolidating data manually, slowing collaboration and onboarding. In a knowledge-driven business, even simple questions such as "Who leads this project?" or "What is the fiber penetration rate in Mexico?" require instant, trusted answers, something Altman Solon wanted to provide across all departments within the firm

Within just a few weeks:

July 7 Start of data indexing and Insight Workplace setup.

Start of data indexing and Insight Workplace setup. August 11 User acceptance testing started ahead of schedule due to strong positive feedback.

User acceptance testing started ahead of schedule due to strong positive feedback. September 8 Altman Solon finalized its purchase of Mindbreeze for a three-year term, with a full company-wide rollout planned immediately.

Altman Solon finalized its purchase of Mindbreeze for a three-year term, with a full company-wide rollout planned immediately. September 12 - Go-live.

With Mindbreeze, Altman Solon rapidly transformed the way its consultants interact with firm knowledge. Instead of navigating multiple systems that provided inconsistent search results, consultants now access a unified, AI-powered platform that connects insights, projects, and documents firmwide. Project data that was once stored across siloed environments is now indexed and intelligently linked, making it easy to surface context-rich insights and historical benchmarks in seconds. Where manual searching once consumed time, AI-driven Q&A capabilities now deliver accurate, source-cited responses instantly empowering teams to move faster and with greater confidence. The integration of Mindbreeze has streamlined project ramp-up, improved collaboration, and enhanced client delivery a tangible step forward in Altman Solon's broader digital transformation.

"Mindbreeze quickly proved valuable, helping us move from pilot to full implementation within weeks," said Alex Dumke, COO at Altman Solon. "Our teams now have easier access to project insights and IP, which supports better collaboration and more informed decision-making across our global teams."

"Working with Mindbreeze has been refreshingly agile and transparent," said Kimberly Padilla, Global Head of Knowledge Management at Altman Solon. "In just weeks, we progressed from data indexing to full user acceptance testing. Today, consultants can access and interact with firm knowledge in ways that make collaboration faster, smarter, and more intuitive."

The Mindbreeze Insight Workplace equips Altman Solon with:

Real-time natural language search across structured and unstructured data.

Comprehensive 360-degree project views, including leadership, documentation, and client details.

AI-driven recommendations that make knowledge more accessible and actionable.

A collaborative hub that breaks down silos and accelerates decision-making.

Seamless integration of the Insight Workplace in MS Teams.

"Altman Solon's swift decision to purchase Mindbreeze underscores both the urgency of modern knowledge management and the power of our solution to meet those needs," said Daniel Fallmann, CEO and Founder of Mindbreeze. "From day one, their teams embraced the Insight Workplace, and within weeks it became clear that this was the right fit for their organization."

About Altman Solon

Altman Solon is the world's largest strategy consulting firm dedicated exclusively to the telecommunications, media, and technology (TMT) sectors. With offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Altman Solon partners with global leaders to address their most critical strategic challenges.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a global leader in AI-powered enterprise intelligence, with headquarters in Europe and the United States. Mindbreeze InSpire redefines how organizations access and utilize information. Powered by advanced AI, it transforms complex data into actionable insights, seamlessly connecting and analyzing information across systems.

Unlike traditional solutions, our AI agents deliver hyper-relevant, context-aware insights tailored to unique business needs, enabling smarter, faster decision-making. With unmatched integration capabilities, data security, and automation at its core, Mindbreeze InSpire maximizes the value of your information ecosystem while driving innovation.

Trusted by industry leaders and recognized for our cutting-edge technology, Mindbreeze leads the way in unlocking new dimensions of enterprise intelligence.

