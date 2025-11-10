Akamas, the autonomous optimization platform, today announced the General Availability of Akamas Insights, the newest module of the Akamas Platform.

Initially launched in beta earlier this year, Akamas Insights brings to market the most comprehensive K8s and first patented AI-driven optimization solution that enables organizations to achieve reliable and cost-efficient performance across Kubernetes environments effortlessly and collaboratively.

Akamas enables full-stack, data-driven optimization from runtime to cluster, turning observability data into actionable intelligence that helps every team reduce waste and reliability risks.

Optimization has fallen behind Akamas makes it effortless

The shift-left revolution has transformed many areas of the software lifecycle testing, observability, and security among them. Yet, optimization has remained a manual, expert-driven activity, typically confined to pre-production environments.

As release frequencies accelerate, organizations have less and less time for lengthy optimization studies, while inefficiencies and risks silently accumulate in production.

Akamas Insights closes this gap by analyzing telemetry from existing observability tools such as Prometheus, Datadog, Dynatrace, or OpenTelemetry to automatically detect where cost inefficiencies and reliability risks originate across the stack from clusters to application runtimes.

It then provides ready-to-apply recommendations that allow developers, SREs, and platform engineers to align on safe, data-backed optimizations.

"Observability gave teams visibility; Akamas turns that visibility into actions," said Enrico Bruschini, COO of Akamas. "With Insights, optimization becomes effortless and collaborative a shared process that helps every team deliver reliability and efficiency at once."

Fixing the fracture between platform and application teams

Through extensive validation with dozens of enterprises, Akamas identified a recurring organizational gap: Platform teams manage cluster infrastructure, while application teams focus on delivering new features, and SREs bridge the two under pressure to prevent incidents.

Default configurations, both at the infrastructure, runtime, and application layers, are rarely revisited after initial deployment. When demand grows, new infrastructure is simply added making overprovisioning the norm rather than the exception.

Even Kubernetes autoscalers, such as HPA and Cluster Autoscaler, can inadvertently amplify inefficiencies when workloads are misconfigured.

The result: Tremendous waste of cloud resources, reliability risks from misconfigured runtimes, and continuous friction between developers, SREs, and platform engineers.

Akamas Insights brings all roles into one optimization workflow. By surfacing cost and risk insights in the same view and quantifying the impact of each recommendation, it enables clear prioritization and safe, measurable improvement across teams.

"With Insights, we connect the dots between application runtimes and Kubernetes infrastructure," said Stefano Doni, CTO of Akamas. "Teams can finally see and fix the inefficiencies that cause waste and reliability issues, all from the same data they already have."

SREs can easily spot unreliable applications and raise a PR from Akamas with all its recommended changes. Developers can review and approve the PR, effortlessly optimizing full-stack while remaining in control.

Optimization that evolves with your teams

As teams gain confidence, Akamas can automate more steps under policy-driven governance, until optimization becomes a native platform capability continuous, autonomous, and always aligned with business goals.

Emerging technologies like Kubernetes in-place pod resizing are paving the way for autonomous, continuous optimization, effortless for developers, and integrated directly into the platform.

"Our long-term vision is a world where platforms continuously optimize themselves," added Doni. "Akamas Insights is the first real step toward that future."

A unified platform for intelligent, policy-driven optimization

Akamas Insights joins Akamas Offline as part of the Akamas Platform, the only solution that supports both continuous optimization in production and automated performance tuning in pre-production, powered by a patented AI Engine.

Akamas Offline runs controlled experiments to identify optimal configurations before production.

runs controlled experiments to identify optimal configurations before production. Akamas Insights continuously analyzes observability data to recommend and apply safe optimizations in production.

Together, they enable enterprises to continuously improve reliability, cost efficiency, and performance safely and at scale, across modern cloud-native systems.

"Our customers believe that performance, reliability, and cost can no longer be managed in silos," added Bruschini. "Akamas helps unify these goals under one intelligent process measurable, governed, and trusted."

