Global Automotive ADAS Market Booms at 27% CAGR -- Driven by AI, Safety Regulations, and Autonomous Vehicle Growth | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

What is the Market Size of Automotive ADAS?

In 2024, the global market size of Automotive ADAS was estimated to be worth USD 65060 Million and is forecast to reach approximately USD 339300 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 27.0% during the forecast period 2025-2031. This surge is driven by stricter safety regulations and growing consumer demand for smart driving features.

Get Free Sample Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-39U2264/China_Automotive_ADAS_Market?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=referral

Major Trends Driving the Automotive ADAS Market

Stringent Safety Regulations: Global mandates from governments and safety bodies are accelerating ADAS integration across all new vehicles.

Global mandates from governments and safety bodies are accelerating ADAS integration across all new vehicles. Rising ADAS Adoption: Automakers are making driver-assistance systems standard as consumer demand for safer cars and higher safety ratings grows.

Automakers are making driver-assistance systems standard as consumer demand for safer cars and higher safety ratings grows. Advancements in Sensor and AI Technology: Falling costs of LiDAR, radar, and camera systems, combined with AI innovation, are enabling smarter and more affordable ADAS features.

Falling costs of LiDAR, radar, and camera systems, combined with AI innovation, are enabling smarter and more affordable ADAS features. Shift Toward Automation and Connectivity: The move toward autonomous, connected, and software-defined vehicles is boosting ADAS investment and system upgrades.

The move toward autonomous, connected, and software-defined vehicles is boosting ADAS investment and system upgrades. Expansion of ADAS Aftermarket Services: Growing need for sensor calibration and maintenance is creating new business opportunities in the ADAS service and repair ecosystem.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-39U2264/china-automotive-adas?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=referral

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE ADAS MARKET:

Industry analysts highlight several trends driving the ADAS market:

Stringent Safety Regulations: Governments worldwide are mandating ADAS features in new vehicles. For example, the EU's General Safety Regulation (GSR2) now requires systems like AEB, drowsiness detection, and emergency lane-keeping on new cars. The U.S. NHTSA has approved rules making automatic emergency braking (AEB) and forward-collision warning standard by 2029. India has announced plans to make adaptive cruise control mandatory on all new cars. These rules (and others for systems like LDW/TPMS) compel OEMs to include ADAS, significantly expanding the market.

Rapid ADAS Adoption: Automakers are increasingly installing ADAS as standard. Consumer demand for safety and higher NCAP safety ratings drives this trend. Key features like AEB, FCW, and LDW now appear in over 90% of new models in many markets, showing ADAS has become mainstream.

Advanced Sensor and AI Technology: Technological progress is making ADAS more affordable and capable. Lower sensor costs (especially for cameras and radar) enable multi-sensor configurations that support complex features such as night vision, pedestrian detection, and 360° surround-view parking. As LiDAR, radar, and computing systems advance, new ADAS functionalities continue to emerge.

Automated Driving and Connectivity: ADAS serves as the foundation for higher levels of vehicle autonomy. The rise of self-driving and connected vehicles is accelerating ADAS innovation. Fleets of semi-autonomous vehicles - including shuttles, trucks, and vans - are integrating advanced driver-assistance technologies. Additionally, software-defined vehicles and over-the-air updates allow OEMs to upgrade ADAS functions post-sale, linking this market closely with broader AI-driven mobility trends.

ADAS Aftermarket and Services: As ADAS-equipped vehicles age, demand for recalibration and maintenance is fueling a fast-growing services market. After collisions or sensor replacements, precise recalibration ensures continued safety performance. This trend is expanding the ADAS ecosystem beyond new-car sales into repair, maintenance, and service revenue streams.

Claim Yours Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-39U2264&lic=single-user

By Type

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System

Park Assist

Blind Spot Detection

Among ADAS sub-types, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) systems hold the largest share (around 30%). LDW systems, often paired with Lane Keep Assist (LKA), are widely adopted due to their effectiveness in preventing unintended lane drift and their inclusion in regulatory safety requirements. In the U.S. and Europe, LDW has become a mandatory feature in new vehicles, establishing it as a key market segment.

Other ADAS types such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Park Assist are expanding rapidly across mid-range and premium models due to the demand for comfort and highway safety. Blind-spot detection is also growing quickly as manufacturers deploy radar and ultrasonic sensors to reduce side-impact collisions. The adoption of these systems benefits from lower sensor costs and enhanced AI-based image processing.

By Application

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

In terms of vehicle type, passenger cars dominate ADAS adoption due to stronger safety regulations and rising consumer awareness. Key features like AEB, LDW, and FCW are now standard in many car models. While light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) currently hold smaller shares, commercial fleets are the fastest-growing segment as logistics and transport operators adopt ADAS to enhance driver safety and comply with new safety mandates.

Overall, passenger cars remain the largest ADAS market by volume, but the HCV segment is expected to see the fastest growth in adoption.

Key Players in the Automotive ADAS Market:

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Aisin Seiki Co Ltd

DENSO Corporation

TRW Automotive Holdings Corp

Mobileye NV

Which region dominates the Automotive ADAS Market?

North America leads the global ADAS market with around 25% share, followed by China and Europe, which together account for about 40% of the total market.

Purchase Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-39U2264/China_Automotive_ADAS_Market?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=referral

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

What are some related markets to the Automotive ADAS Market?

- The global ADAS market was valued at USD 25770 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 57760 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- The global Autonomous Vehicle (AV) & Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Simulation Solution Market was valued at USD 1770 Million in the year 2023 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 4340 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

- The global Automotive ADAS Camera Module Adhesive Market was valued at USD 145 Million in the year 2023 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 336 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

- ADAS Testing Market

- The global ADAS Lens Market was valued at USD 1086 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 4326 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period.

- ADAS Domain Controller Unit Market was valued at USD 13240 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 36970 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

- ADAS Millimeter Wave Radar Market was valued at USD 15120 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 49470 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.

- ADAS Camera Market was valued at USD 285 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 367 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

- Automotive ADAS Calibration Tool Market

- Automotive ADAS Cleaning System Market

- Automotive ADAS Chip Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Explore our blogs & channels:

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valuatesreports6753

Localized content:

Korean: https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

Spanish: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

Japanese: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

Spanish: https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

Korean: https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

German: https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

Japanese: https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-automotive-adas-market-booms-at-27-cagr--driven-by-ai-safety-regulations-and-autonomous-vehicle-growth--valuates-reports-302610217.html