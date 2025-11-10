Jetcraft launches Special Missions division for defense and government aircraft

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetcraft, the global leader in business aircraft sales, acquisitions and trades, is today announcing the launch of Jetcraft Special Missions, dedicated to sourcing and preparing pre-owned aircraft for defense, governmental, and special mission operators worldwide.

Jetcraft Special Missions builds on Jetcraft's six decades of aircraft transaction expertise to support critical operations. Focused exclusively on special mission applications - including medevac, surveillance, aerial firefighting, military training, and Head of State transportation - Jetcraft Special Missions sources, inspects, and prepares the ideal aircraft platform, delivered as-is or in pre-modification condition to mission houses or government customers.

The new business is headed by CEO Stéphane Leroy, who joins Jetcraft with more than 35 years' experience in aerospace and defense, gained at Thales and Bombardier, where he led complex aircraft sales programs and worked closely with government and special missions customers.

Leroy says: "As the world's largest buyer and seller of pre-owned aircraft, this is a natural evolution of what Jetcraft does - bringing cost effective pre-owned solutions and expertise. There is a large and growing requirement for Special Missions Aircraft and we believe we have a highly compelling offer to address it."

Jahid Fazal-Karim, Owner and Chairman of the Board of Jetcraft, adds: "The creation of Jetcraft Special Missions is an important step in expanding our services and we're delighted to have Stéphane head this new venture, which will be unique in its ability to offer pre-owned solutions to clients. His technical expertise and commercial insight make him the ideal leader, ensuring we deliver the same standard of excellence Jetcraft is known for across every market we serve."

Working in partnership with system houses and integrators, Jetcraft Special Missions ensures every project is built on a dependable, fit-for-purpose aircraft foundation. The division simplifies procurement and supports faster delivery timelines.

Headquartered in the UAE, Jetcraft Special Missions benefits from Jetcraft's global footprint, providing clients with access to an extensive inventory and localized support across all key markets.

