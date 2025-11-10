BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55)

Submission of Documents



Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 31 August 2025)

Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report for the year ended 31 August 2025 may also be viewed at:

http://www.blackrock.com/uk/brge

Lucy Dina

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 5324

10 November 2025

