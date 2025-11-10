KEYTO Group AB: KEYTO Group announces Q3 2025 financial results

KEYTO Group is pleased to announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

GROUP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net sales increased by 33% to MSEK 632 (476), primarily driven by acquisitions within the Appliances and Cleaning business areas, as well as by a growing customer base and higher revenues from one-off cleaning services.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 82% to MSEK 93 (51), corresponding to a margin of 14.7 percent (10.7).



Magnus Agervald, CEO of KEYTO Group;

"Q3 2025 was marked by strong operational performance, steady growth, and improved margins, despite a continued challenging macroeconomic environment. Net sales increased by 33 percent, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 82 percent. During the quarter, we continued our acquisition journey through the purchase of Dreamclean and several GreenThumb franchise territories. Furthermore, by issuing a new bond, we secured capital to enable further acquisitions going forward.

As we now enter the final quarter of the year, my optimism remains strong. Our expanding customer base and our portfolio of companies with high strategic alignment position us well for continued growth and value creation in 2025 and beyond. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all our customers for their trust, and to our employees for their exceptional dedication and efforts."

About Us

We are KEYTO. We unlock people's quality of life through the power of our one-stop destination. With more than 4,500 employees and a wide and growing portfolio of services and brands- including appliance repair/service, cleaning, gardening, lawn care services, house inspections and much more- we promise ease of mind by providing easy access to outstanding homeservices.

Powered by trusted companies such as GreenThumb, Servly, Hemfrid, Veterankraft and Enspecta, KEYTO creates millions of ease of mind moments to customers acrossmultiple markets.

As part of our ambitious growth journey, we expand both organically and through strategic acquisitions. We partner with entrepreneurs and teams who share our vision of delivering exceptional service - and together, we shape the future of the service industry.

Visit keytogroup.com for more information.