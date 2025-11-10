Acenta Group AB: Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting in Acenta Group AB

Today, November 10, 2025, an Extraordinary General Meeting was held. Below is a summary of the decisions that were made. All decisions were made with the required majority.

Resolution on a directed issue of shares to subscribers covered by Chapter 16 of the Swedish Companies Act (item 6)

The EGM resolved on a directed issue of not more than 267,104 shares, with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, on the following terms and conditions.

To increase the Company's share capital by a maximum of SEK 166,940 through a new issue of not more than 267,104 shares, each with a quota value of SEK 0.625 per share. Through the new share issue, the Company will receive a maximum of SEK 4,006,560.



The right to subscribe for shares shall, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, be granted:



Name Highest number of shares Amount (SEK) Magella Holding AB (Magnus Waller, Board member) 233 333 3 499 995 Håkan Tollefsen (CEO and Board member) 26 666 399 990 Seagull Executive Adviser AB (Håkan Johansson, Chairman of the Board) 7 105 106 575

Since members of the Company's board of directors and management are part of the circle of persons entitled to subscribe, the issue is subject to the provisions of Chapter 16. The Companies Act, the so-called Leo Act.



The purpose of the rights issue and the reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights are as follows. Håkan Tollefsen and Magella Holding AB have claims on the Company and the Proposer believes that it is to the advantage of the Company's financial position and in the shareholders' interest to repay the subscribers in the form of shares as it strengthens the Company's working capital and reduces the Company's debt.



Magella Holding AB has furthermore, through Magnus Waller, expressed a wish to subscribe for additional shares to an amount of SEK 3,000,000. In addition, it is proposed that Seagull Executive Adviser AB may subscribe for shares. The proposerbelieves that Magella Holding AB and Seagull Executive Adviser AB, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, shall be given the opportunity to subscribe for shares in the Company in order to enable increased ownership and thereby a stronger commitment to the Company for Magnus Waller and Håkan Johansson respectively. Magnus Waller's and Håkan Johansson's ownership interest is expected to contribute to an increased focus on the Company's long-term value creation, which is to the benefit of both the Company and its shareholders.

Subscription of shares shall be made by subscription to a subscription list within seven (7) days from the issue resolution. Payment for subscribed shares shall be made within seven (7) days from the issue decision. The Board of Directors shall have the right to extend the subscription and payment period.



The issue price per share amounts to SEK 15.00.

The subscription price corresponds to the same subscription price used by the Company in connection with the completion of a directed share issue resolved by the Board of Directors on 22 October 2025. Against this background, the assessment is made that the subscription price is in line with market conditions and reflects the demand for the Company's shares.



If subscription is made at a premium, the premium shall be added to the unrestricted share premium reserve.

Shares that have been added through subscription entitle to dividends from the first record date for dividends that occur after the subscription has been executed to such an extent that the share is recorded as an interim share in the Company's share register.



The CEO, or a person appointed by the Board of Directors, shall be entitled to make such minor adjustments as may be necessary in connection with the registration of the resolution with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and Euroclear Sweden AB.

For further information, please contact:

Håkan Tollefsen, CEO

E-mail: ir@acenta.group

Phone: +47 99050011

About Acenta Group AB - www.acenta.group

Acenta Group is an international sport-tech platform for padel - offering a comprehensive ecosystem that combines courts, products, tournaments, e-commerce, community, and digital services. By taking a holistic approach, the company contributes to the growth of the sport and makes padel more accessible, engaging, and professional for all stakeholders.

The operations include the purchase, sale, installation, and customization of padel courts, combined with ongoing service agreements that generate recurring revenue. Through its own brand Peliga (www.peliga.com) and the e-commerce platform Sport of Padel (www.sportofpadel.com), Acenta distributes products to consumers, businesses, clubs, and resellers - with a focus on functionality, design, and reliability.

Acenta Group is also developing a comprehensive digital solution for padel - a platform that integrates tournaments, bookings, ranking systems, e-commerce, offers, and community features in a single app. The platform is built with an open API to enable integrations with external systems and to support scalable and data-driven services for players, clubs, and commercial partners.

Acenta Group also organizes the international competition series Acenta Padel Tour (www.acentapadeltour.com), which, together with Team Acenta, serves as a dynamic platform for visibility, engagement, and product launches in the most relevant padel environments.

Acenta Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker PADEL. Certified Adviser for Acenta Group is Mangold Fondkommission AB.