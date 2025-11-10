Legres AB (publ): Legres publishes trading update and summary of Q3 results

In the third quarter of 2025 Legres will report net revenue of MSEK 117.5 and an adjusted EBITDA of MSEK 8.8, compared to net revenues and adjusted EBITDA of MSEK 127.5 and 6.3 for Q2 2025, respectively.

MSEK Q3'25 Q2'25 Q3'24 Net revenue 117.5 127.5 158.2 EBITDA -1.1 11.9 37.3 Adjusted EBITDA 8.8 6.3 32.6

The quarter was affected by a charge of MSEK 15.3 related to the Company's ongoing reorganisation and downsizing efforts. This charge has been excluded from adjusted EBITDA. The charge primarily reflects future salary costs during the severance period for employees who received termination notices in September. In total, the company has reduced its workforce by 47 full-time equivalents (FTEs) as part of the reorganisation. The financial impact will begin from the fourth quarter of 2025 and the full impact is expected to be materialised by the second half of 2026, with an estimated annual cost reduction of MSEK 43.

The company has during November received termination notices that on a run-rate basis is expected to impact revenue and contribution with approx. MSEK 35 and MSEK 15 respectively.

The strategic review remains ongoing, and the Company will provide updates to investors in due course.

The full quarterly report will be published on 28.11.2025

