Lenovo and Rejoose Collaborate To Bring Real-Time Carbon Insights to IT Buyers

Integration with Rejoose boosts Lenovo carbon data accuracy and enables more sustainable purchasing decisions across 500,000+ Lenovo devices.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Lenovo has further enhanced its sustainability efforts through a new collaboration with the IT carbon data platform, Rejoose. Lenovo is the first global IT hardware vendor to establish a structured partnership with Rejoose, enabling direct ingestion of product-level carbon emissions data across its portfolio. By sharing this information with customers and partners, Lenovo enables more transparent, data-driven procurement decisions that support an organization's net-zero goals with greater accuracy.

As the foremost aggregated source of validated IT carbon data, Rejoose is leading the charge in transforming carbon reporting accuracy.

Through direct data exchange, Lenovo's emission data is now syndicated via Rejoose's platform, automatically improving accuracy and delivery speed for end-users, channel partners, and vendors. For customers, the result is faster access to reliable data at the point of purchase, supporting both financial and environmental decision-making, while also reducing the pressure on year-end audits. The collaboration will help to support companies moving toward net-zero by supplying clear carbon impact data at the point of purchase, a key market demand.

This cooperation also strengthens Lenovo's position as a vendor committed to measurable climate action, while reinforcing Rejoose's role in accelerating the IT industry's shift toward integrated carbon reporting. By joining forces, this now takes Rejoose's direct data coverage of all tech products from 3% to 11%, reducing reliance on manual research and AI estimation while streamlining access to verified environmental impact data.

"Transparency is key to driving meaningful climate action." said Virginie Le Barbu, Global Sustainability Director, International Markets, Lenovo. "By partnering with Rejoose, we're equipping our customers with the carbon insights they need to accelerate their journey toward net-zero."

Matthew Ruskin, Chief Commercial Officer of Rejoose said, "This collaboration reflects Lenovo's continued leadership in addressing climate challenges through data transparency. By automating access to validated carbon data, we're helping organisations make smarter purchasing decisions, whether that's reducing carbon cost, improving their environmental credentials, or aligning IT procurement with broader business transformation goals."

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

