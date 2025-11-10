Anzeige
Glencore schließt wohl größte Kupferhütte - Kupferpreis vor Rallye? Neuer Explorer im Fokus!
10.11.2025
GreenMoney Journal: Agrivoltaics Gives Us Hope in a Divided World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / by Garrett Chappell, Pasqueflower Consulting

I begin with two things that are true: we need to expand green energy development to meet net-zero targets, and farmers need access to their land to continue feeding the country as they have for generations.

Historically, these concepts have felt at odds, leading farmers and rural communities to reject propositions for solar arrays that could help them financially, and solar companies taking quality land out of commission for industrial development. It doesn't have to be this way. There is an elegantly simple answer that serves both the economic needs of rural communities and the critical needs of climate mitigation, and it's ready to be adopted at a wide scale. Agrivoltaics is here to help, heal, and move us forward.

What is Agrivoltaics? Simply defined, agrivoltaics is the integration of solar panels and active agricultural practices. Today, the most common application of agrivoltaics is livestock grazing; however, there are growing examples of successful crop production and native pollinator restoration projects. It is a key climate adaptation tool, as solar panels generate clean electricity and create economic opportunities for landowners, while the critical shade they provide keeps moisture in the ground longer and reduces heat stress on vegetation, livestock, and farm workers.

While challenges with the practice shouldn't be ignored, it presents a unique opportunity to support and invest in our farmers as they face new and challenging headwinds. With rising labor costs, burgeoning trade war, and landscapes overwhelmed by extreme climate fluctuations; the list of burdens that are shuttering American farms could go on for days. Agrivoltaics offers economic opportunities for family farms and rural communities, while improving their resilience as water supplies become more stressed, drought conditions intensify, and heat waves become more severe.

Read Garrett's full article and a watch the 'Save the Farm, Save the Future' documentary all here-https://greenmoney.com/agrivoltaics-gives-us-hope-in-a-divided-world

