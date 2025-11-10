Montlick Injury Attorneys: Montlick Partners with 11Alive for Veterans Day Telethon Benefiting Top Dogg K9 Foundation

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / In honor of Veterans Day, Montlick Injury Attorneys is proud to partner with 11Alive to host an all-day Veterans Day Telethon supporting Top Dogg K9 Foundation, a Georgia-based nonprofit dedicated to providing service dogs to veterans living with PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and other service-related challenges.

The telethon will run throughout the day on Tuesday, November 11, with special coverage at 12 p.m. on Atlanta & Company, highlighting veteran stories and the life-changing impact of service dogs.

Montlick is kicking off the day with a $25,000 donation to Top Dogg K9 Foundation, encouraging viewers across Georgia to join in supporting those who have sacrificed so much for our country.

"We're honored to stand alongside our veterans and the Top Dogg K9 Foundation," said Jenny Harty, Director of Community Relations at Montlick Injury Attorneys. "These incredible service dogs provide not only physical assistance, but also emotional healing and companionship - a true lifeline for those who have served."

Donations can be made by visiting montlick.com or 11Alive.com throughout the telethon broadcast. Every contribution helps fund the cost of training and pairing a veteran with a service dog, offering renewed hope and independence.

"With Montlick's support and the generosity of the 11Alive community, we can continue transforming lives - one veteran and one dog at a time," said Blake Rashad, Owner of Top Dogg K9 Foundation. "Each service dog represents freedom, confidence, and emotional stability for a hero who has already given so much."

This Veterans Day, Montlick invites everyone to show gratitude by giving back to those who have served our nation.

About Montlick Injury Attorneys

For over 40 years, Montlick Injury Attorneys has been committed to protecting families, preventing injuries, and giving back to the community. Through initiatives like the Veterans Day Telethon, the firm continues its mission to make a positive impact across Georgia and beyond.

About Top Dogg K9 Foundation

Founded in Georgia, Top Dogg K9 Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of veterans by providing fully trained service dogs at no cost. Their mission is to empower heroes to reclaim their independence and well-being through the unconditional support of a service companion.

