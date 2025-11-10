NextVision Reports a Record Third Quarter 2025

62% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth to $47 Million & Strong Profitability;
Order Backlog as of today at $124 Million
RA'ANANA, Israel, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd. (TASE: NXSN), a leading global provider of stabilized day- and night-vision imaging solutions for aerial and ground platforms such as micro and mini UAVs and drones, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, reflecting continued strong growth and record performance.
Financial Highlights (US Dollars)
- Revenue: $47.2 million in Q3 2025, a ~62% increase compared with $29 million in Q3 2024. Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 totaled $120.5 million, up ~43% from $84.4 million in the same period of 2024. Growth was driven by higher unit sales and expansion of the customer base.
- Gross Profit: $32.5 million in Q3 2025 (69% gross margin), up 55.5% from $20.9 million (71% margin) in Q3 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, gross profit was $85.5 million (71% margin), up 42% from $60.2 million in the prior-year period.
- Operating Profit: $28.3 million in Q3 2025 (60% of revenue), a 51% increase from $18.7 million (64%) in Q3 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, operating profit reached $73.5 million (61% margin), up 39% year-over-year.
- Net Profit: $28 million in Q3 2025 (60% margin), a 56.3% increase from $18 million in Q3 2024. Nine-month net profit totalled $72 million (60% margin), up 48.5% from $48.5 million (57%) in the prior-year period.
- Operating Cash Flow: $19 million in Q3 2025 and $35 million in the first nine months of the year. The relative lower quarterly figure reflects higher inventory purchases and supplier prepayments to secure supply and support the expected higher level of demand this year and next.
- Equity: $582 million as of September 30, 2025, representing approximately 95% of total assets.
- Order Backlog: $124 million as of the date of this release, providing strong visibility into future revenue.
- Customer Base: Expanded from 173 to 189 active customers during the third quarter, with a high proportion of revenue from existing customers.
Chen Golan, Chairman of NextVision, commented: "NextVision concludes another quarter of substantial growth, with approximately 62% year-over-year revenue increase. This strong performance reflects our significant technological advantages, which continues to drive strong demand and expansion of our activity with both existing and new customers."
"In parallel, we continue to invest in developing new products to meet the future needs of the market and support sustainable growth in the coming years. As part of our global strategy, particularly in the U.S. market, we are expanding our customer base worldwide and building long-term growth engines."
"The significant $414 million capital raise we completed in September 2025, together with our inclusion in the TA-35 index on November 6, 2025, strengthen our ability to pursue additional strategic opportunities while increasing production capacity and investment in innovation."
"We enter 2026 with a position of financial and operational strength, with a clear ambition to continue establishing NextVision as a dominant global player in our industry."
Investors' Conference Call
Today at 3:30pm Israel time, 8:30am Eastern Time, NextVision will hold an investor webinar in English. Management will review the Financial Statements and provide an update on the Company's ongoing activities.
Participation in the webinar requires prior registration via the following link:
About NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd.
NextVision is a leading technology company specializing in stabilized imaging systems for aerial and ground platforms, including micro and mini UAVs and drones. The company offers customers a comprehensive imaging solution encompassing a wide range of cameras, complementary accessories, and integrated capabilities for commercial, industrial, and security applications - positioning NextVision as a true 'one-stop shop'.
NextVision has developed a patented image stabilization engine that enables the production of high-performance stabilized cameras with world-class size-to-weight ratios. This technology ensures stable, high-quality imagery even in demanding flight conditions. The company markets its products worldwide and continues to experience steady growth in its global customer base.
|
Condensed Statements of Financial Position
|
|
|
As of September 30
|
|
As of
December 31, 2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Audited
|
|
|
USD thousands
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
27,533
|
|
102,377
|
|
74,708
|
Short term deposits
|
|
502,102
|
|
-
|
|
47,903
|
Trade receivables
|
|
14,052
|
|
10,065
|
|
6,374
|
Other accounts receivable
|
|
6,268
|
|
2,857
|
|
1,840
|
Current taxes receivable
|
|
2,256
|
|
170
|
|
1,054
|
Inventory
|
|
49,304
|
|
18,151
|
|
22,386
|
|
|
601,515
|
|
133,620
|
|
154,265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed assets
|
|
853
|
|
593
|
|
749
|
Right of use assets
|
|
2,962
|
|
542
|
|
514
|
Intangible assets
|
|
4,670
|
|
3,289
|
|
3,628
|
|
|
8,485
|
|
4,424
|
|
4,891
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
610,000
|
|
138,044
|
|
159,156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
9,375
|
|
4,880
|
|
5,842
|
Other accounts payable
|
|
14,593
|
|
13,619
|
|
15,024
|
|
|
23,968
|
|
18,499
|
|
20,866
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employee benefit liabilities
|
|
114
|
|
91
|
|
114
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
487
|
|
335
|
|
373
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
3,432
|
|
161
|
|
111
|
|
|
4,033
|
|
587
|
|
598
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital and premium
|
|
446,120
|
|
43,184
|
|
43,194
|
Reserve for share-based payment
|
|
6,662
|
|
3,256
|
|
4,047
|
Retained earnings
|
|
129,217
|
|
72,518
|
|
90,451
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
581,999
|
|
118,958
|
|
137,692
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
610,000
|
|
138,044
|
|
159,156
|
The accompanying notes constitute an integral part of these Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
|
Condensed Statements of Profit and Loss
|
|
For the nine months ended
September 30
|
|
For the three months ended
September 30
|
|
For the year ended
December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
|
USD thousands (excl. share profit data)
|
Income from sales
|
120,533
|
|
84,424
|
|
47,290
|
|
29,146
|
|
114,934
|
Cost of sales
|
(34,971)
|
|
(24,166)
|
|
(14,773)
|
|
(8,233)
|
|
(32,044)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
85,562
|
|
60,258
|
|
32,517
|
|
20,913
|
|
82,890
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
(3,914)
|
|
(1,836)
|
|
(1,638)
|
|
(637)
|
|
(2,517)
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
(1,505)
|
|
(1,266)
|
|
(628)
|
|
(365)
|
|
(1,639)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(6,645)
|
|
(4,363)
|
|
(1,963)
|
|
(1,178)
|
|
(5,730)
|
|
(12,064)
|
|
(7,465)
|
|
(4,229)
|
|
(2,180)
|
|
(9,886)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
73,498
|
|
52,793
|
|
28,288
|
|
18,733
|
|
|
73,004
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing expenses
|
(229)
|
|
(46)
|
|
(77)
|
|
-
|
|
(430)
|
Financing income
|
7,163
|
|
3,682
|
|
3,074
|
|
1,890
|
|
4,330
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80,432
|
|
56,429
|
|
31,285
|
|
20,623
|
|
76,904
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
(8,468)
|
|
(7,982)
|
|
(3,117)
|
|
(2,599)
|
|
|
(10,508)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit
|
71,964
|
|
48,447
|
|
28,168
|
|
18,024
|
|
|
66,396
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from re-measurement for defined benefit plans
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(16)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
71,964
|
|
48,447
|
|
28,168
|
|
18,024
|
|
66,380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit per share (in US dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base net profit
|
0.8825
|
|
0.6090
|
|
0.3409
|
|
0.2253
|
|
0.8332
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net profit
|
0.8498
|
|
0.5827
|
|
0.3280
|
|
0.2182
|
|
0.8024
|
The accompanying notes constitute an integral part of these Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
