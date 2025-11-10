Starwood Property Trust, Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.19 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.40 per Diluted Share -

- Invested $4.6 Billion in the Quarter and $10.2 Billion in the 9 Months -

- Investments include $2.2 Billion of Triple Net Lease Investments, $1.4 Billion in Commercial Lending and a Record $0.8 Billion in Infrastructure Lending During the Quarter -

- Raised $2.3 Billion of Capital Across Equity, Term Loan B and High Yield Markets -

- Record Liquidity of $2.2 Billion -

- Paid Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 per Share for Over a Decade -

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Company's third quarter 2025 GAAP net income was $72.6 million, inclusive of a $28.4 million credit loss provision and $26.0 million of depreciation, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $148.6 million.

"At the time of our IPO in 2009, we committed to diversify our company. We once again delivered by acquiring Fundamental, a $2.2 billion portfolio of durable, long-term, high quality net lease assets and a best-in-class team. Leveraging the resources of our manager, Starwood Capital Group, we believe we can meaningfully grow this net lease portfolio accretively in the coming years," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust. "As interest rates move lower and transaction volumes ramp, our ample liquidity offers us a great opportunity to continue growing all of our cylinders."

"Starwood Property Trust's ability to access capital also remains a true differentiator," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust. "Over the past year, we have been extremely active in the capital markets, raising nearly $3.0 billion across equity, term loans, and unsecured debt, all at record-tight levels. We repriced our existing term loans due 2027 and 2030 to record low spreads of +175 and +200 basis points, respectively, and issued a seven-year term loan at the tightest spread for a new issuance in our sector at +225 basis points. These transactions highlight both the market's confidence in our credit profile and our disciplined financial management."

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of September 30, 2025, the Company has successfully deployed $112 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of $30 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com .

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the three months ended September 30, 2025 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 315,894

$ 76,724

$ 246

$ 2,582

$ -

$ 395,446

$ -

$ 395,446 Interest income from investment securities 18,405

150

-

23,329

-

41,884

(34,523)

7,361 Servicing fees 81

-

-

28,351

-

28,432

(5,220)

23,212 Rental income 6,233

-

45,603

5,692

-

57,528

-

57,528 Other revenues 2,513

844

347

934

693

5,331

-

5,331 Total revenues 343,126

77,718

46,196

60,888

693

528,621

(39,743)

488,878 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 172

-

-

-

32,071

32,243

-

32,243 Interest expense 181,639

41,402

24,302

6,788

80,925

335,056

(207)

334,849 General and administrative 14,224

4,941

6,100

21,850

4,408

51,523

-

51,523 Costs of rental operations 5,688

-

6,726

3,573

-

15,987

-

15,987 Depreciation and amortization 2,840

10

21,181

1,762

251

26,044

-

26,044 Credit loss provision, net 26,805

1,554

-

-

-

28,359

-

28,359 Other expense 73

430

-

(64)

-

439

-

439 Total costs and expenses 231,441

48,337

58,309

33,909

117,655

489,651

(207)

489,444 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs -

-

-

-

-

-

43,735

43,735 Change in fair value of servicing rights -

-

-

2,327

-

2,327

(311)

2,016 Change in fair value of investment securities, net 1,111

-

-

4,531

-

5,642

(3,848)

1,794 Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net 40,544

-

-

11,823

-

52,367

-

52,367 Income from affordable housing fund investments -

-

324

-

-

324

-

324 (Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities -

(294)

-

2,797

-

2,503

(40)

2,463 Gain (loss) on sale of investments and other assets, net 1,048

-

(21)

-

-

1,027

-

1,027 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net 14,276

7

(7,971)

1,295

(1,793)

5,814

-

5,814 Foreign currency loss, net (11,995)

(210)

(10)

-

-

(12,215)

-

(12,215) Other loss, net (2,354)

-

(578)

(554)

-

(3,486)

-

(3,486) Total other income (loss) 42,630

(497)

(8,256)

22,219

(1,793)

54,303

39,536

93,839 Income (loss) before income taxes 154,315

28,884

(20,369)

49,198

(118,755)

93,273

-

93,273 Income tax (provision) benefit (7,432)

234

6

(6,151)

-

(13,343)

-

(13,343) Net income (loss) 146,883

29,118

(20,363)

43,047

(118,755)

79,930

-

79,930 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (3)

-

(4,366)

(3,001)

-

(7,370)

-

(7,370) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 146,880

$ 29,118

$ (24,729)

$ 40,046

$ (118,755)

$ 72,560

$ -

$ 72,560

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings For the three months ended September 30, 2025 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 146,880

$ 29,118

$ (24,729)

$ 40,046

$ (118,755)

$ 72,560 Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units -

-

4,629

-

-

4,629 Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses -

-

(4,323)

824

-

(3,499) Non-cash equity compensation expense 2,840

733

1,565

1,327

8,225

14,690 Depreciation and amortization 2,876

-

21,587

1,865

-

26,328 Straight-line rent adjustment -

-

(467)

38

-

(429) Interest income adjustment for loans and securities 5,795

-

-

9,261

-

15,056 Consolidated income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value adjustments 7,432

(234)

(6)

6,151

-

13,343 Other non-cash items 2

-

(83)

(407)

-

(488) Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans (40,544)

-

-

(11,823)

-

(52,367) Credit loss provision, net 26,805

1,554

-

-

-

28,359 Securities (1,111)

-

-

(4,531)

-

(5,642) Woodstar Fund investments -

-

(324)

-

-

(324) Derivatives (14,276)

(7)

7,971

(1,295)

1,793

(5,814) Foreign currency 11,995

210

10

-

-

12,215 Loss (earnings) from unconsolidated entities -

294

-

(2,797)

-

(2,503) Sales of properties (1,095)

-

21

-

-

(1,074) Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans (674)

-

-

14,115

-

13,441 Securities (414)

-

-

(8,326)

-

(8,740) Woodstar Fund investments -

-

21,351

-

-

21,351 Derivatives 11,072

46

486

(1,111)

(7,499)

2,994 Foreign currency 290

27

(11)

-

-

306 (Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities -

(110)

-

3,252

-

3,142 Sales of properties 1,095

-

(25)

-

-

1,070 Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 158,968

$ 31,631

$ 27,652

$ 46,589

$ (116,236)

$ 148,604 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 0.43

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.12

$ (0.31)

$ 0.40

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 919,788

$ 203,129

$ 246

$ 11,425

$ -

$ 1,134,588

$ -

$ 1,134,588 Interest income from investment securities 63,629

452

-

73,281

-

137,362

(107,467)

29,895 Servicing fees 257

-

-

68,807

-

69,064

(14,312)

54,752 Rental income 20,968

-

78,155

15,831

-

114,954

-

114,954 Other revenues 7,857

2,946

821

4,204

1,324

17,152

-

17,152 Total revenues 1,012,499

206,527

79,222

173,548

1,324

1,473,120

(121,779)

1,351,341 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 529

-

-

-

103,310

103,839

-

103,839 Interest expense 527,684

115,662

42,346

22,715

235,344

943,751

(612)

943,139 General and administrative 44,365

15,482

8,751

68,712

13,432

150,742

-

150,742 Costs of rental operations 16,156

-

18,674

10,489

-

45,319

-

45,319 Depreciation and amortization 8,938

29

32,921

5,257

754

47,899

-

47,899 Credit loss provision, net 4,709

4,317

-

-

-

9,026

-

9,026 Other expense 48

4,046

(76)

165

-

4,183

-

4,183 Total costs and expenses 602,429

139,536

102,616

107,338

352,840

1,304,759

(612)

1,304,147 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs -

-

-

-

-

-

112,706

112,706 Change in fair value of servicing rights -

-

-

5,781

-

5,781

(649)

5,132 Change in fair value of investment securities, net 6,450

-

-

(14,370)

-

(7,920)

9,886

1,966 Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net 91,543

-

-

49,095

-

140,638

-

140,638 Income from affordable housing fund investments -

-

9,349

-

-

9,349

-

9,349 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 2,708

251

-

8,689

-

11,648

(776)

10,872 Gain (loss) on sale of investments and other assets, net 32,710

-

(21)

-

-

32,689

-

32,689 (Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net (167,702)

(12)

(8,082)

(1,082)

41,707

(135,171)

-

(135,171) Foreign currency gain (loss), net 105,878

656

(197)

-

-

106,337

-

106,337 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 20,773

(783)

-

-

-

19,990

-

19,990 Other (loss) income, net (3,580)

-

(2,042)

2,427

-

(3,195)

-

(3,195) Total other income (loss) 88,780

112

(993)

50,540

41,707

180,146

121,167

301,313 Income (loss) before income taxes 498,850

67,103

(24,387)

116,750

(309,809)

348,507

-

348,507 Income tax (provision) benefit (2,231)

189

6

(15,744)

-

(17,780)

-

(17,780) Net income (loss) 496,619

67,292

(24,381)

101,006

(309,809)

330,727

-

330,727 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (10)

-

(14,776)

(1,312)

-

(16,098)

-

(16,098) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 496,609

$ 67,292

$ (39,157)

$ 99,694

$ (309,809)

$ 314,629

$ -

$ 314,629

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 496,609

$ 67,292

$ (39,157)

$ 99,694

$ (309,809)

$ 314,629 Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units -

-

13,917

-

-

13,917 Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses -

-

(11,080)

(6,378)

-

(17,458) Non-cash equity compensation expense 8,476

2,056

1,781

4,091

25,066

41,470 Management incentive fee -

-

-

-

10,244

10,244 Depreciation and amortization 9,146

-

33,545

5,562

-

48,253 Straight-line rent adjustment -

-

307

104

-

411 Interest income adjustment for loans and securities 17,843

-

-

31,727

-

49,570 Consolidated income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value adjustments 2,231

(189)

(6)

15,744

-

17,780 Other non-cash items 10

-

(246)

(1,219)

-

(1,455) Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans (91,543)

-

-

(49,095)

-

(140,638) Credit loss provision, net 4,709

4,317

-

-

-

9,026 Securities (6,450)

-

-

14,370

-

7,920 Woodstar Fund investments -

-

(9,349)

-

-

(9,349) Derivatives 167,702

12

8,082

1,082

(41,707)

135,171 Foreign currency (105,878)

(656)

197

-

-

(106,337) Earnings from unconsolidated entities (2,708)

(251)

-

(8,689)

-

(11,648) Sales of properties (5,223)

-

21

-

-

(5,202) Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans (1,556)

-

-

47,987

-

46,431 Securities (761)

-

-

(15,082)

-

(15,843) Woodstar Fund investments -

-

63,272

-

-

63,272 Derivatives 57,668

149

290

(1,788)

(21,401)

34,918 Foreign currency 2,347

85

(197)

-

-

2,235 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 2,708

(327)

-

9,659

-

12,040 Sales of properties (43,343)

-

(25)

-

-

(43,368) Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 511,987

$ 72,488

$ 61,352

$ 147,769

$ (337,607)

$ 455,989 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 1.43

$ 0.20

$ 0.17

$ 0.41

$ (0.94)

$ 1.27

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment As of September 30, 2025 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,189

$ 135,689

$ 36,478

$ 6,288

$ 101,491

$ 301,135

$ -

$ 301,135 Restricted cash 164,241

49,872

10,499

347

13,013

237,972

-

237,972 Loans held-for-investment, net 15,254,794

3,063,963

-

-

-

18,318,757

-

18,318,757 Loans held-for-sale 2,308,388

-

-

252,767

-

2,561,155

-

2,561,155 Investment securities 622,469

16,416

-

1,197,170

-

1,836,055

(1,577,220)

258,835 Properties, net 764,063

-

2,505,635

64,785

-

3,334,483

-

3,334,483 Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund -

-

1,861,931

-

-

1,861,931

-

1,861,931 Investments in unconsolidated entities 8,514

54,356

-

32,964

-

95,834

(14,744)

81,090 Goodwill -

119,409

-

140,437

-

259,846

-

259,846 Intangible assets, net 2,965

-

394,574

68,673

-

466,212

(36,394)

429,818 Derivative assets 28,478

-

-

304

8,532

37,314

-

37,314 Accrued interest receivable 156,005

10,242

504

635

186

167,572

-

167,572 Other assets 205,970

9,937

108,722

(9,333)

62,959

378,255

-

378,255 VIE assets, at fair value -

-

-

-

-

-

34,205,812

34,205,812 Total Assets $ 19,537,076

$ 3,459,884

$ 4,918,343

$ 1,755,037

$ 186,181

$ 29,856,521

$ 32,577,454

$ 62,433,975 Liabilities and Equity





























Liabilities:





























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 219,001

$ 39,187

$ 105,907

$ 44,584

$ 123,351

$ 532,030

$ -

$ 532,030 Related-party payable -

-

-

-

27,939

27,939

-

27,939 Dividends payable -

-

-

-

180,113

180,113

-

180,113 Derivative liabilities 79,121

-

-

-

14,450

93,571

-

93,571 Secured financing agreements, net 9,958,349

1,100,722

896,034

498,660

2,229,453

14,683,218

(20,000)

14,663,218 Securitized financing, net 1,412,126

1,232,420

877,942

-

-

3,522,488

-

3,522,488 Unsecured senior notes, net -

-

-

-

3,245,122

3,245,122

-

3,245,122 VIE liabilities, at fair value -

-

-

-

-

-

32,597,454

32,597,454 Total Liabilities 11,668,597

2,372,329

1,879,883

543,244

5,820,428

22,284,481

32,577,454

54,861,935 Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests -

-

385,853

-

-

385,853

-

385,853 Permanent Equity:





























Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:





























Common stock -

-

-

-

3,778

3,778

-

3,778 Additional paid-in capital 1,283,096

760,702

383,549

(616,981)

5,133,680

6,944,046

-

6,944,046 Treasury stock -

-

-

-

(138,022)

(138,022)

-

(138,022) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 6,573,329

326,853

2,063,233

1,712,845

(10,633,683)

42,577

-

42,577 Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,935

-

-

-

-

11,935

-

11,935 Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 7,868,360

1,087,555

2,446,782

1,095,864

(5,634,247)

6,864,314

-

6,864,314 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 119

-

205,825

115,929

-

321,873

-

321,873 Total Permanent Equity 7,868,479

1,087,555

2,652,607

1,211,793

(5,634,247)

7,186,187

-

7,186,187 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 19,537,076

$ 3,459,884

$ 4,918,343

$ 1,755,037

$ 186,181

$ 29,856,521

$ 32,577,454

$ 62,433,975

