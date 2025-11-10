Powerfleet Reports Q2 FY26 Financial Results with 7% Quarterly Sequential Increase in Total Revenue

Total revenue of $111.7 million, an increase of 45% in total and 9% organically year-over-year from $77.0M in Q2 FY25.

Services revenue of $89.3 million, an increase of 57% in total and 12% organically year-over-year from $56.7 million in Q2 FY25.

Gross profit of $62.6 million, an increase of 11% sequentially from $56.5 million in Q1 FY26.

Raising FY26 total revenue guidance to $435-$445 million from $430-$440 million.

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. ("Powerfleet" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AIOT) reported its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

"Q2 was a defining quarter for Powerfleet, marked by record revenue and strong performance across key financial and operational metrics," said Steve Towe, Chief Executive Officer of Powerfleet. "A quarterly sequential increase in total revenue of more than 7%, driven by expanding momentum in our AI-powered SaaS solutions and solid growth across our core global markets, is extremely encouraging."

"We achieved a key milestone - double-digit year-over-year organic annual recurring revenue growth - ahead of schedule, fueled by strong global traction across both direct and indirect channels, centered on our differentiated safety and compliance solutions," Towe continued. "Strong product revenue with a sequential revenue improvement of 27%, as well as solid sequential margin expansion, highlight continued momentum and resilience amid evolving macroeconomic conditions. We also delivered clear leverage across the P&L, with the rapid realization of our synergy programs driving meaningful bottom-line strength."

"These results underscore the significant value creation opportunity ahead and establish a strong platform for sustained growth and future performance."

SECOND QUARTER FY2026 FINANCIAL METRICS:

Powerfleet's second quarter results underscore the strength of its execution, with accelerating services revenue and strong momentum toward its adjusted EBITDA expansion targets.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Key GAAP Measures.

Total revenue reached a record $111.7 million, an increase of 45% year-over-year and 7.3% sequentially, driven by expanding adoption of Powerfleet's AIoT platform.

Gross profit increased 51% year-over-year to $62.6 million with a gross margin of 56%, compared to a gross profit of $41.3 million with a gross margin of 54% in Q2 FY25. The current period includes an incremental $4.6 million non-cash amortization charge for intangible assets, tempering gross margin expansion by approximately 4%.

Sales, general and administrative expenses were 48% of revenue in both the current and prior year period, with a 5% planned increase in sales and marketing expenses, to support the Company's growth, offset by a corresponding decrease in general and administrative expenses.

Research and development expenses, net of capitalized software, represented 4% of revenue, in both the current and prior year period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $4.3 million, or $0.03 per share, reflecting higher interest expenses and non-cash amortization of intangible assets, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $1.9 million, or $0.02 per share, in the prior year.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 key non-GAAP measures.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 23% sequentially and 71% year-over-year to $24.8 million, reflecting strong operating leverage, disciplined cost management, and improved gross margins. In addition, the Company invoiced $1.3 million of in-vehicle device recoveries related to legacy Fleet Complete customers. These amounts generate operating cash flow and have historically been treated as an EBITDA add-back. (See the "Full Year 2026 Financial Outlook" section of this release for additional context.)

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 22%, up from 19% in the prior quarter and 19% in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA gross margin increased to 68%, a 400-basis-point improvement year-over-year, supported by a higher mix of recurring services revenue and stronger services gross margins (77% vs. 75% last year).

Adjusted net income per share was $0.02, compared to $0.00 in the prior-year quarter, after adjusting for restructuring and integration-related expenses and amortization of intangible assets.

Adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA improved to 2.9x, compared to 3.4x at fiscal year-end 2025. Quarter-end net debt was $242.6 million, consisting of $275.1 million in total debt and $32.5 million in cash.

FULL-YEAR 2026 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK:

The Company is increasing its financial guidance for revenue, with revenue now expected to be in the range of $435 million to $445 million versus the prior guidance of approximately $430 million to $440 million.

Following a detailed review of relevant SEC guidance on disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures, the Company concluded that its presentation of adjusted EBITDA will no longer include an EBITDA adjustment for "Recognition of pre-October 1, 2024, contract assets (Fleet Complete)." These amounts relate to limited hardware delivered by Fleet Complete prior to the acquisition but only invoiced and collected thereafter. The EBITDA adjustment was applied during a finite accounting transition period and was intended to align reported results more closely with operating cash flows.

As a result of this change, the Company is amending its prior FY26 annual guidance for:

Annual adjusted EBITDA growth of 45-55% on FY25 adjusted EBITDA of $67.1 million, versus the prior guidance of growth of 45-55% on FY25 adjusted EBITDA of $71.1 million. The $4.0 million FY25 adjusted EBITDA variance relates solely to invoiced recoveries, which remain in operating cash flows but are no longer added back to adjusted EBITDA. (See Annex A).

Adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio, which is expected to improve from 3.4x as of March 31, 2025, to approximately 2.25x by March 31, 2026, versus the prior guidance of improving from 3.2x to below 2.25x by March 31, 2026.

Powerfleet provides guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Powerfleet does not provide guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures or a reconciliation of each of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because it is unable to predict, without unreasonable effort, the timing or amount of certain items that are included in the applicable GAAP financial measure but excluded from adjusted EBITDA and/or adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio. These items may include, among others, stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, fair-value adjustments, restructuring charges and other non-recurring items. The variability of these items could have a significant impact on Powerfleet's future GAAP financial results, and therefore, Powerfleet is unable to provide a reconciliation at this time.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Management evaluates the financial performance of our business on a variety of key indicators, including non-GAAP measures of organic revenue growth adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA gross margin, adjusted net income per share, adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio, net debt and adjusted net debt. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Powerfleet's current financial performance. Specifically, Powerfleet believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses and fluctuations in currency rates that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. These non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income margin, gross margin, net income per share or total debt as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity. Because Powerfleet's method for calculating the non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' methods, the non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in Annex A titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," including a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and the reasons why management uses these measures.

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025 Revenues:













Products $ 20,293

$ 22,370

$ 39,031

$ 40,027 Services 56,725

89,309

113,417

175,773 Total revenues 77,018

111,679

152,448

215,800















Cost of revenues:













Cost of products 13,929

15,318

26,680

28,546 Cost of services 21,746

33,772

44,777

68,184 Total cost of revenues 35,675

49,090

71,457

96,730















Gross profit 41,343

62,589

80,991

119,070















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative

expenses 37,335

54,151

92,117

107,814 Research and development expenses 3,435

4,194

6,536

9,051 Total operating expenses 40,770

58,345

98,653

116,865















Profit (loss) from operations 573

4,244

(17,662)

2,205















Interest income 168

262

472

458 Interest expense, net (4,042)

(6,977)

(6,733)

(13,763) Other income (expense), net 1,674

(546)

1,050

(1,789)















Net loss before income taxes (1,627)

(3,017)

(22,873)

(12,889)















Income tax expense (256)

(1,271)

(1,309)

(1,633)















Net loss before non-controlling interest (1,883)

(4,288)

(24,182)

(14,522) Non-controlling interest (5)

-

(18)

-















Net loss (1,888)

(4,288)

(24,200)

(14,522)















Preferred stock dividend -

-

(25)

-















Net loss attributable to common

stockholders $ (1,888)

$ (4,288)

$ (24,225)

$ (14,522)















Net loss per share attributable to common

stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.02)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.23)

$ (0.11)















Weighted average common shares

outstanding - basic and diluted 107,532

133,676

107,335

133,510

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data)





March 31, 2025

September 30, 2025 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 44,392

$ 27,898 Restricted cash

4,396

4,583 Accounts receivables, net

78,623

85,032 Inventory, net

18,350

22,466 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

23,319

27,858 Total current assets

169,080

167,837 Fixed assets, net

58,011

63,277 Goodwill

383,146

401,216 Intangible assets, net

258,582

262,765 Right-of-use asset

12,339

12,079 Severance payable fund

3,796

4,330 Deferred tax asset

3,934

3,962 Other assets

21,183

21,427 Total assets

$ 910,071

$ 936,893









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt

$ 41,632

$ 43,206 Accounts payable

41,599

49,768 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

45,327

41,419 Deferred revenue - current

17,375

17,199 Lease liability - current

5,076

4,756 Total current liabilities

151,009

156,348 Long-term debt - less current maturities

232,160

231,906 Deferred revenue - less current portion

5,197

4,899 Lease liability - less current portion

8,191

8,363 Accrued severance payable

6,039

5,584 Deferred tax liability

57,712

58,680 Other long-term liabilities

3,021

2,134 Total liabilities

463,329

467,914









STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred stock

-

- Common stock

1,343

1,343 Additional paid-in capital

671,400

675,847 Accumulated deficit

(205,783)

(220,305) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(8,850)

23,462 Treasury stock

(11,518)

(11,518)









Total stockholders' equity

446,592

468,829 Non-controlling interest

150

150 Total equity

446,742

468,979









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 910,071

$ 936,893

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)





Six Months Ended September 30,



2024

2025 Cash flows from operating activities







Net loss

$ (24,200)

$ (14,522) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) provided by operating

activities:







Non-controlling interest

18

- Inventory reserve

904

1,182 Stock based compensation expense

7,300

4,447 Depreciation and amortization

19,399

31,824 Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense

1,515

627 Derivative mark-to-market adjustment

(2,197)

(786) Bad debts expense

4,369

4,378 Deferred income taxes

(283)

(1,864) Shares issued for transaction bonuses

889

- Lease termination and modification losses

184

91 Other non-cash items

1,522

1,564 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivables

(12,553)

(7,562) Inventories

955

(4,763) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(3,009)

(984) Deferred costs

(3,619)

(4,718) Deferred revenue

(99)

(612) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(71)

2,524 Lease liabilities

(1,856)

(964) Accrued severance payable, net

40

381









Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(10,792)

10,243









Cash flows from investing activities:







Acquisition, net of cash assumed

27,531

45 Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

217

18 Capitalized software development costs

(4,676)

(11,491) Capital expenditures

(10,454)

(12,452) Repayment of loan advanced to external parties

294

-









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

12,912

(23,880)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Repayment of long-term debt

(978)

(2,710) Short-term bank debt, net

9,955

(617) Purchase of treasury stock upon vesting of restricted stock

(2,836)

- Payment of preferred stock dividend and redemption of preferred stock

(90,298)

- Proceeds from private placement, net

61,851

- Cash paid on dividends to affiliates

(6)

-









Net cash used in financing activities

(22,312)

(3,327)









Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(436)

657 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(20,628)

(16,307) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period

109,664

48,788









Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period

$ 89,036

$ 32,481









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning

of the period







Cash and cash equivalents

24,354

44,392 Restricted cash

85,310

4,396 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the period

$ 109,664

$ 48,788









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the

period







Cash and cash equivalents

25,962

27,898 Restricted cash

63,074

4,583 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period

$ 89,036

$ 32,481









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash paid for:







Taxes

$ 774

$ 2,914 Interest

$ 6,262

$ 12,192









Noncash investing and financing activities:







Common stock issued for transaction bonus

$ 9

$ - Shares issued in connection with MiX Combination

$ 362,005

$ -

Annex A: Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In order to assist readers of our consolidated financial statements in understanding the operating results that management uses to evaluate the business and for financial planning purposes, we present non-GAAP measures of organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income per share, adjusted EBITDA gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA products gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA services gross profit margin, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense ratios, adjusted operating expenses, net debt and adjusted net debt, and adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio as supplemental measures of our operating performance. We believe they provide useful information to our investors as they eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our cash operations and ongoing operating performance. In addition, we use them as an integral part of our internal reporting to measure the performance and operating strength of our business.

We believe organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income per share, adjusted EBITDA gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA products gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA services gross profit margin, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense ratios, adjusted operating expenses, net debt and adjusted net debt, and adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, are relevant and provide useful information frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating performance of companies similar to ours and are indicators of the operational strength of our business.

Organic revenue growth represents the year-over-year percentage change in revenue, excluding the impact of acquisitions. We believe organic revenue growth provides insight into the underlying performance of the Company's existing operations by removing the effects of changes in the scope of consolidation. Adjusted EBITDA is equal to net loss attributable to common stockholders, excluding non-controlling interest, preferred stock dividend, interest expense (net), other expense (net), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency losses, restructuring-related expenses, derivative mark-to-market adjustment, acquisition-related expenses and integration-related expenses. Following a detailed review of relevant SEC guidance on disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures, we refined our definition of adjusted EBITDA by removing recognition of pre-October 1, 2024 contract assets (Fleet Complete). Comparative information has been adjusted to conform with the updated presentation. We believe adjusted EBITDA eliminates the uneven effect of considerable amounts of non-cash depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and other items that might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult and obscure trends in ongoing operations. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted net income is equal to net loss excluding incremental intangible assets amortization expense as a result of business combinations, stock-based compensation (non-recurring/accelerated cost), foreign currency losses, restructuring-related expenses, derivative mark-to-market adjustment, acquisition-related expenses, integration-related expenses and inventory rationalization and other, net of tax. We define adjusted net income per share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period. We believe adjusted net income provides additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult and obscure trends in ongoing operations. We define adjusted EBITDA gross profit as gross profit excluding inventory rationalization and other and depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA gross profit margin as adjusted EBITDA gross profit as a percentage of revenues. Our adjusted EBITDA gross profit is a measure used by management in evaluating the business's current operating performance by excluding the impact of prior historical costs of assets that are expensed systematically and allocated over the estimated useful lives of the assets, which may not be indicative of the current operating activity. We define non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense ratios as selling, general and administrative expenses adjusted for restructuring-related expenses, acquisition-related expenses, integration-related expenses, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation, and expressed as a percentage of total revenues. We define adjusted operating expenses as total operating expenses adjusted for acquisition-related expenses, integration-related costs, stock-based compensation (non-recurring/accelerated cost) and restructuring-related expenses. We present non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense ratios and adjusted operating expenses to provide a clearer view of our operating cost structure by excluding items that are not directly tied to ongoing business operations. We define adjusted net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents, resulting in net debt less unsettled transaction costs. Adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated as adjusted net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA for the trailing 12-month period. We present adjusted net debt and adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio to help investors and others better understand our true leverage position and financial flexibility. Unsettled transaction costs - often related to acquisitions, integrations, or financing activities - can temporarily inflate net debt figures and obscure comparability across periods.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income per share, adjusted EBITDA gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA products gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA services gross profit margin, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense ratios, adjusted operating expenses, net debt and adjusted net debt, and adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio are not intended to be performance measures that should be regarded as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The way we measure adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income per share, adjusted EBITDA gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA products gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA services gross profit margin, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense ratios, adjusted operating expenses, net debt and adjusted net debt, and adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of net loss attributable to common stockholders (the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown is presented below (in thousands and unaudited):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2024

2025 (1)

2024

2025 (1) Net loss attributable to common

stockholders $ (1,888)

$ (4,288)

$ (24,225)

$ (14,522) Non-controlling interest 5

-

18

- Preferred stock dividend -

-

25

- Interest expense, net 3,345

6,715

6,261

13,305 Other income, net -

(52)

-

(29) Income tax expense 256

1,271

1,309

1,633 Depreciation and amortization 9,064

15,793

19,399

31,824 Stock-based compensation 1,371

2,594

7,300

4,447 Foreign currency losses 636

1,562

745

2,723 Restructuring-related expenses 1,069

1,137

2,267

3,579 Derivative mark-to-market adjustment (2,197)

(890)

(2,197)

(786) Acquisition-related expenses 1,406

57

15,571

1,187 Integration-related expenses 1,410

878

1,739

1,553 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,477

$ 24,777

$ 28,212

$ 44,914 Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.8 %

22.2 %

18.5 %

20.8 %















Other cash items:













Recognition of pre-October 1, 2024

contract assets (Fleet Complete) $ -

$ 1,346

$ -

$ 2,849



(1) Following the closing of our acquisition of Fleet Complete, we included an EBITDA adjustment related to the recognition of pre-October 1, 2024, contract assets. This adjustment represented recoveries, through customer billings, of the contract asset recognized at acquisition for hardware delivered by Fleet Complete prior to October 1, 2024. This adjustment was intended to give investors a clearer view of underlying operating performance and cash generation.?The goal was to better align adjusted EBITDA with operating cash flows.? Following a detailed review of relevant SEC guidance on disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures, we have stopped including this adjustment in our presentation of adjusted EBITDA.? For the three and six months ended September 30, 2025, in addition to adjusted EBITDA of $24.8 million and $44.9 million, respectively, we invoiced recoveries of $1.3 million and $2.8 million, respectively. These amounts are included in cash flow from operating activities in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.

The table below (in thousands and unaudited) presents the impact, on adjusted EBITDA, of not including the adjustment for "Recognition of pre-October 1, 2024, contract assets (Fleet Complete)":



Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2024

Three Months

Ended March 31, 2025

Year Ended March 31, 2025

Three Months

Ended June 30, 2025 Adjusted EBITDA - As previously

reported $ 22,495

$ 20,424

$ 71,131

$ 21,640 Recognition of pre-October 1, 2024

contract assets (Fleet Complete) (2,041)

(1,768)

(3,809)

(1,503) Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,454

$ 18,656

$ 67,322

$ 20,137

The following table (in thousands, except per share data, and unaudited) reconciles net loss to adjusted net income for the periods shown:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025 Net loss $ (1,888)

$ (4,288)

$ (24,200)

$ (14,522) Incremental intangible assets amortization

expense as a result of business

combinations 1,163

5,807

4,158

11,637 Stock-based compensation (non-

recurring/accelerated cost) -

-

4,693

- Foreign currency losses 636

1,562

745

2,723 Restructuring-related expenses 1,069

1,137

2,267

3,579 Derivative mark-to-market adjustment (2,197)

(890)

(2,197)

(786) Acquisition-related expenses 1,406

57

15,571

1,187 Integration-related expenses 1,410

878

1,739

1,553 Inventory rationalization and other -

-

-

415 Income tax effect of adjustments (1,130)

(2,203)

(1,980)

(2,765) Adjusted net income $ 469

$ 2,060

$ 796

$ 3,021















Weighted average shares outstanding 107,532

133,676

107,335

133,510















Net loss per share - basic $ (0.02)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.23)

$ (0.11) Adjusted net income per share - basic $ -

$ 0.02

$ 0.01

$ 0.02

The following table (in thousands and unaudited) reconciles gross profit margins to adjusted EBITDA gross profit margins for the periods shown:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025 Products:













Product revenues $ 20,293

$ 22,370

$ 39,031

$ 40,027 Cost of products 13,929

15,318

26,680

28,546 Products gross profit $ 6,364

$ 7,052

$ 12,351

$ 11,481















Inventory rationalization and other $ 734

$ -

$ 734

$ -















Adjusted EBITDA products gross profit $ 7,098

$ 7,052

$ 13,085

$ 11,481















Products gross profit margin 31.4 %

31.5 %

31.6 %

28.7 % Adjusted EBITDA products gross

profit margin 35.0 %

31.5 %

33.5 %

28.7 %















Services:













Services revenues 56,725

89,309

$ 113,417

$ 175,773 Cost of services 21,746

33,772

44,777

68,184 Services gross profit $ 34,979

$ 55,537

$ 68,640

$ 107,589















Depreciation and amortization $ 7,484

$ 13,562

$ 16,212

$ 26,803















Adjusted EBITDA services gross profit $ 42,463

$ 69,099

$ 84,852

$ 134,392















Services gross profit margin 61.7 %

62.2 %

60.5 %

61.2 % Adjusted EBITDA services gross profit

margin 74.9 %

77.4 %

74.8 %

76.5 %















Total:













Total revenues $ 77,018

$ 111,679

$ 152,448

$ 215,800 Total cost of revenues 35,675

49,090

71,457

96,730 Total gross profit $ 41,343

$ 62,589

$ 80,991

$ 119,070















Inventory rationalization and other $ 734

$ -

$ 734

$ - Depreciation and amortization $ 7,484

$ 13,562

$ 16,212

$ 26,803















Adjusted EBITDA gross profit $ 49,561

$ 76,151

$ 97,937

$ 145,873















Gross profit margin 53.7 %

56.0 %

53.1 %

55.2 % Adjusted EBITDA gross profit margin 64.3 %

68.2 %

64.2 %

67.6 %

The following table (in thousands and unaudited) reconciles selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses to non-GAAP SG&A expenses for the periods shown:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025 Total revenues $ 77,018

$ 111,679

$ 152,448

$ 215,800















Selling, general and administrative

expenses













Selling, general and administrative

expenses 37,335

54,151

92,117

107,814 Restructuring-related expenses (335)

(1,137)

(1,533)

(3,579) Acquisition-related expenses (1,406)

(57)

(15,571)

(1,187) Integration-related costs (1,410)

(878)

(1,739)

(1,553) Depreciation and amortization (1,609)

(2,231)

(3,215)

(5,021) Stock-based compensation (1,371)

(2,594)

(7,300)

(4,447) Non-GAAP selling, general and

administrative expenses 31,204

47,254

62,759

92,027















Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses 9,550

19,721

18,602

37,679 Non-GAAP general and administrative

expenses 21,654

27,533

44,157

54,348 Non-GAAP selling, general and

administrative expenses $ 31,204

$ 47,254

$ 62,759

$ 92,027















Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses

as a percentage of total revenue 12.4 %

17.7 %

12.2 %

17.5 % Non-GAAP general and administrative

expenses as a percentage of total revenue 28.1 %

24.7 %

29.0 %

25.2 %















Research and development expenses













Research and development incurred $ 6,059

$ 8,934

$ 11,273

$ 17,493 Research and development capitalized (2,624)

(4,740)

(4,737)

(8,442) Research and development expenses $ 3,435

$ 4,194

$ 6,536

$ 9,051















Research and development incurred as a

percentage of total revenues 7.9 %

8.0 %

7.4 %

8.1 % Research and development expenses as a

percentage of total revenues 4.5 %

3.8 %

4.3 %

4.2 %

The following table (in thousands and unaudited) reconciles total operating expenses to adjusted operating expenses for the periods shown:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025 Total operating expenses $ 40,770

$ 58,345

$ 98,653

$ 116,865 Adjusted for:













Acquisition-related expenses 1,406

57

15,571

1,187 Integration-related costs 1,410

878

1,739

1,553 Stock-based compensation (non-

recurring/accelerated cost) -

-

4,693

- Restructuring-related expenses 335

1,137

2,267

3,579

3,151

2,072

24,270

6,319















Adjusted operating expenses $ 37,619

$ 56,273

$ 74,383

$ 110,546

The following table (in thousands and unaudited) reconciles total debt to adjusted net debt for the periods shown:



March 31, 2025

September 30,

2025 Total debt $ 273,792

$ 275,112 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (48,788)

(32,481) Net debt 225,004

242,631 Unsettled transaction costs 3,551

- Adjusted net debt $ 228,555

$ 242,631







12-month trailing adjusted EBITDA $ 67,322

$ 84,024 Adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio 3.4

2.9

