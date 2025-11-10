Ceva, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

- Total revenue of $28.4 million, up 11% sequentially and 4% year-over-year
- AI processor licensing contributed approximately one-third of licensing revenue in the second and third quarters, marking a major milestone for Ceva's AI business
- Strategic NeuPro NPU portfolio license signed with Microchip; three new AI DSP agreements broaden reach in consumer and automotive
- Ceva-powered device shipments reached 579 million units, including record wireless IoT shipments - led by new highs in Wi-Fi 6 and cellular IoT - reinforcing leadership in wireless IP
ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP for the Smart Edge, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Total revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $28.4 million, compared to $27.2 million reported for the third quarter of 2024. Licensing and related revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $16.0 million, compared to $15.6 million reported for the same quarter a year ago. Royalty revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $12.4 million, compared to $11.6 million reported for the third quarter of 2024.
Amir Panush, Chief Executive Officer of Ceva, commented: "We exceeded expectations on both revenue and non-GAAP diluted income per share this quarter, driven by strong licensing execution and healthy royalty growth. In licensing, we secured several strategic agreements that reinforce our leadership in wireless connectivity and accelerate our expansion in AI. The headline win was a portfolio license for our full NeuPro NPU family with Microchip, one of the world's leading microcontroller and connectivity providers. We also signed additional AI DSP agreements and secured connectivity design wins for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth High Data Throughput IP. With AI processor licensing now contributing meaningfully and wireless IoT shipments at record highs, Ceva is well positioned for sustainable growth as a foundational technology provider of intelligent, connected devices - leading the way in enabling Physical AI at the edge."
During the quarter, twelve IP licensing agreements were completed, targeting a wide range of end markets and applications, including NPU for AI across industrial, consumer, automotive and other end markets, AI DSP for automotive ADAS and home appliances, communications DSPs for vehicle-2-everything (V2X) and satellite, and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for a wide range of consumer, wearables, smart home and industrial smart edge devices. One of the deals signed was with a first-time customer and one was with a major worldwide consumer OEM.
GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 88%, compared to 85% in the third quarter of 2024. GAAP operating loss for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.1 million, as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $2.6 million for the same period in 2024. GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.5 million, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.3 million reported for the same period in 2024. GAAP diluted loss per share for the third quarter of 2025 was $0.10, as compared to GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.06 for the same period in 2024.
Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 89%, as compared to 87% for the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was $3.1 million, as compared to non-GAAP operating income of $2.1 million reported for the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the third quarter of 2025 were $2.7 million and $0.11, respectively, compared with non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share of $3.4 million and $0.14, respectively, reported for the third quarter of 2024.
Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of Ceva, added: "AI processor licensing contributed approximately one-third of licensing revenue in both the second and third quarters of 2025, marking a major milestone for our AI business. These wins are multi-year agreements that we believe provide good visibility into future revenue streams. Royalty revenue grew 16% sequentially and 6% year-over-year, driven by record wireless IoT shipments, including new highs in Wi-Fi 6 and cellular IoT. We remain focused on disciplined expense management and profitability improvement. In addition, we were active in our share repurchase program, buying back 40,295 shares for approximately $1 million in the quarter, and approximately $7.2 million year-to-date."
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarters of 2025 and 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.2 million and (b) amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.1 million.
Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2025 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.9 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.2 million and (c) $0.1 million of costs associated with asset acquisition. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.2 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million and (c) $0.3 million of costs associated with asset acquisition.
Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the third quarter of 2025 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.9 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.2 million and (c) $0.1 million of costs associated with asset acquisition. Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the third quarter of 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.2 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million, (c) $0.3 million of costs associated with asset acquisitions and (d) Income of $0.02 million associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities.
|
Ceva, Inc. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS - U.S. GAAP
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data
|
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
Licensing and related revenues
|
$ 16,028
|
$ 15,574
|
$ 46,092
|
$ 44,266
|
Royalties
|
12,356
|
11,633
|
32,215
|
33,450
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
28,384
|
27,207
|
78,307
|
77,716
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
3,392
|
3,961
|
10,428
|
9,397
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
24,992
|
23,246
|
67,879
|
68,319
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development, net
|
19,532
|
17,990
|
55,899
|
54,739
|
Sales and marketing
|
3,012
|
3,088
|
9,783
|
8,999
|
General and administrative
|
4,383
|
4,642
|
12,697
|
11,751
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
149
|
150
|
448
|
449
|
Total operating expenses
|
27,076
|
25,870
|
78,827
|
75,938
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
(2,084)
|
(2,624)
|
(10,948)
|
(7,619)
|
Financial income, net
|
1,245
|
2,299
|
5,466
|
4,962
|
Income (Loss) associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities
|
1
|
21
|
(261)
|
(97)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before taxes on income
|
(838)
|
(304)
|
(5,743)
|
(2,754)
|
Income tax expense
|
1,671
|
1,007
|
3,797
|
4,296
|
Net loss
|
(2,509)
|
(1,311)
|
(9,540)
|
(7,050)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net loss per share
|
$ (0.10)
|
$ (0.06)
|
$ (0.40)
|
$ (0.30)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
23,942
|
23,678
|
23,869
|
23,605
|
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts
|
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
GAAP net loss
|
$ (2,509)
|
$ (1,311)
|
$ (9,540)
|
$ (7,050)
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues
|
168
|
176
|
493
|
570
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in research and development expenses
|
2,639
|
2,421
|
7,778
|
6,866
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing expenses
|
571
|
491
|
1,735
|
1,307
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in general and administrative expenses
|
1,495
|
1,120
|
4,092
|
2,936
|
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition of businesses
|
208
|
279
|
625
|
835
|
Costs associated with asset acquisition
|
145
|
251
|
433
|
783
|
Loss (Income) associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities
|
(1)
|
(21)
|
261
|
97
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$ 2,716
|
$ 3,406
|
$ 5,877
|
$ 6,344
|
GAAP weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of diluted net loss
per share (in thousands)
|
23,942
|
23,678
|
23,869
|
23,605
|
Weighted-average number of shares related to outstanding stock-based awards (in thousands)
|
1,763
|
1,544
|
1,714
|
1,462
|
Weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of diluted earnings per share,
excluding the above (in thousands)
|
25,705
|
25,222
|
25,583
|
25,067
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted loss per share
|
$ (0.10)
|
$ (0.06)
|
$ (0.40)
|
$ (0.30)
|
Equity-based compensation expense
|
$ 0.19
|
$ 0.18
|
$ 0.57
|
$ 0.48
|
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition of businesses
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.03
|
$ 0.04
|
Costs associated with asset acquisition
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.02
|
$ 0.03
|
Loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities
|
$ 0.00
|
$ 0.00
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.00
|
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.11
|
$ 0.14
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.25
|
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
GAAP Operating loss
|
$ (2,084)
|
$ (2,624)
|
$ (10,948)
|
$ (7,619)
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues
|
168
|
176
|
493
|
570
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in research and development expenses
|
2,639
|
2,421
|
7,778
|
6,866
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing expenses
|
571
|
491
|
1,735
|
1,307
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in general and administrative expenses
|
1,495
|
1,120
|
4,092
|
2,936
|
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition of businesses
|
208
|
279
|
625
|
835
|
Costs associated with asset acquisition
|
145
|
251
|
433
|
783
|
Total non-GAAP Operating Income
|
$ 3,142
|
$ 2,114
|
$ 4,208
|
$ 5,678
|
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Gross Profit
|
$ 24,992
|
$ 23,246
|
$ 67,879
|
$ 68,319
|
GAAP Gross Margin
|
88 %
|
85 %
|
87 %
|
88 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues
|
168
|
176
|
493
|
570
|
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition of businesses
|
59
|
129
|
177
|
386
|
Total Non-GAAP Gross profit
|
25,219
|
23,551
|
68,549
|
69,275
|
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|
89 %
|
87 %
|
88 %
|
89 %
|
Ceva, Inc. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
2024 (*)
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 17,270
|
$ 18,498
|
Marketable securities and short-term bank deposits
|
|
134,788
|
145,146
|
Trade receivables, net
|
|
14,579
|
15,969
|
Unbilled receivables
|
|
35,120
|
21,240
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
12,649
|
15,488
|
Total current assets
|
|
214,406
|
216,341
|
Long-term assets:
|
|
|
|
Severance pay fund
|
|
8,021
|
7,161
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
1,402
|
1,456
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
6,008
|
6,877
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
3,962
|
5,811
|
Investment in marketable equity securities
|
|
51
|
312
|
Goodwill
|
|
58,308
|
58,308
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
1,252
|
1,877
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
12,604
|
10,805
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 306,014
|
$ 308,948
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
$ 1,782
|
$ 1,125
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
3,052
|
3,599
|
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
|
18,639
|
23,207
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
1,235
|
2,598
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
24,708
|
30,529
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accrued severance pay
|
|
8,318
|
7,365
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
2,543
|
2,963
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
1,726
|
1,535
|
Total liabilities
|
|
37,295
|
42,392
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
24
|
24
|
Additional paid in-capital
|
|
269,944
|
259,891
|
Treasury stock
|
|
(2,553)
|
(3,222)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
201
|
(1,330)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
1,103
|
11,193
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
268,719
|
266,556
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$ 306,014
|
$ 308,948
|
(*) Derived from audited financial statements.
