ADC Therapeutics SA: ADC Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update

Continued progress across LOTIS-7 with updated data anticipated in 2025 and LOTIS-5 with topline data expected in 1H 2026

Updated data from Phase 2 IIT of ZYNLONTA® plus rituximab in patients with r/r follicular lymphoma presented at the 22nd International Workshop on Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Recent financing supports expansion of ZYNLONTA in anticipation of 2L+ DLBCL launch with strengthened balance sheet relative to previously disclosed cash runway into 2028

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage global leader and pioneer in the field of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided operational updates.

"The successful completion of our most recent PIPE financing strengthens our balance sheet and provides the resources to further invest in ZYNLONTA® as we anticipate advancing into earlier lines of therapy for DLBCL and into indolent lymphomas," said Ameet Mallik, Chief Executive Officer of ADC Therapeutics. "We look forward to multiple upcoming clinical catalysts expected across LOTIS-7, LOTIS-5, and the ongoing Phase 2 IITs, starting with LOTIS-7 before the end of this year and continuing with data readouts throughout 2026."

Third Quarter 2025 Operational Updates & Recent Highlights

Completed private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing . The Company entered into a securities purchase agreement for the sale of its equity securities to certain institutional investors in a $60 million PIPE financing, of which the net proceeds of approximately $57.6 million are anticipated to fund the commercial expansion of ZYNLONTA and strengthen the Company's balance sheet.

. The Company entered into a securities purchase agreement for the sale of its equity securities to certain institutional investors in a $60 million PIPE financing, of which the net proceeds of approximately $57.6 million are anticipated to fund the commercial expansion of ZYNLONTA and strengthen the Company's balance sheet. Updated data from LOTIS-7 expected by the end of the year. Beyond the initial results reported at European Hematology Association 2025 Congress (EHA2025) and at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML) in June from the LOTIS-7 Phase 1b trial evaluating ZYNLONTA in combination with the bispecific antibody glofitamab (COLUMVI®) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL), the Company expects to share additional data from the LOTIS-7 trial through a corporate update by the end of the year. Once sufficient data with longer follow-up is available, the Company plans to engage with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In addition, the Company plans to pursue publication and compendia inclusion in the first half of 2027.

Beyond the initial results reported at European Hematology Association 2025 Congress (EHA2025) and at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML) in June from the LOTIS-7 Phase 1b trial evaluating ZYNLONTA in combination with the bispecific antibody glofitamab (COLUMVI®) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL), the Company expects to share additional data from the LOTIS-7 trial through a corporate update by the end of the year. Once sufficient data with longer follow-up is available, the Company plans to engage with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In addition, the Company plans to pursue publication and compendia inclusion in the first half of 2027. LOTIS-5 topline results anticipated in 1H 2026 . The Company expects to provide topline data in the first half of 2026 from the LOTIS-5 Phase 3 confirmatory trial of ZYNLONTA in combination with rituximab in patients with 2L+ DLBCL once the pre-specified number of progression-free survival (PFS) events is reached and data are available. Assuming positive results, a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) submission to regulatory authorities will follow, with potential confirmatory approval in 2L+ DLBCL as well as publication and compendia inclusion in the first half of 2027.

. The Company expects to provide topline data in the first half of 2026 from the LOTIS-5 Phase 3 confirmatory trial of ZYNLONTA in combination with rituximab in patients with 2L+ DLBCL once the pre-specified number of progression-free survival (PFS) events is reached and data are available. Assuming positive results, a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) submission to regulatory authorities will follow, with potential confirmatory approval in 2L+ DLBCL as well as publication and compendia inclusion in the first half of 2027. Updated data from the Phase 2 investigator-initiated trial (IIT) of ZYNLONTA in r/r follicular lymphoma (FL) presented at the 22 nd International Workshop on Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (iwNHL). Juan Pablo Alderuccio, MD, Clinical Site Disease Group Leader, Lymphoma Section, at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, presented updated data at iwNHL in September from the Phase 2 IIT evaluating ZYNLONTA in combination with rituximab in r/r FL. Data from the 55 efficacy-evaluable patients to date in this trial continue to demonstrate encouraging results with an overall response rate (ORR) of 98.2%, a complete response rate (CR) of 83.6%. After median follow-up of 28 months, median PFS was not reached, and the 12-month PFS was 93.9%. Safety was consistent with the known profile of ZYNLONTA. The trial has been expanded to enroll 100 patients, and the Company plans to assess regulatory and updated compendia pathways as soon as sufficient data are available.

Juan Pablo Alderuccio, MD, Clinical Site Disease Group Leader, Lymphoma Section, at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, presented updated data at iwNHL in September from the Phase 2 IIT evaluating ZYNLONTA in combination with rituximab in r/r FL. Data from the 55 efficacy-evaluable patients to date in this trial continue to demonstrate encouraging results with an overall response rate (ORR) of 98.2%, a complete response rate (CR) of 83.6%. After median follow-up of 28 months, median PFS was not reached, and the 12-month PFS was 93.9%. Safety was consistent with the known profile of ZYNLONTA. The trial has been expanded to enroll 100 patients, and the Company plans to assess regulatory and updated compendia pathways as soon as sufficient data are available. IND-enabling activities advancing for PSMA-targeting ADC. IND-enabling activities are ongoing for the Company's exatecan-based, prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeting ADC with completion of these activities expected by the end of 2025.

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2025 Financial Results

Product Revenues: Net product revenues were $15.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and $51.2 million for the nine months of 2025 as compared to $18.0 million and $52.9 million for the same periods in 2024. The period-over-period changes were primarily driven by lower sales volume, partially offset by higher sales price and favorability in gross-to-net sales adjustments.

Net product revenues were $15.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and $51.2 million for the nine months of 2025 as compared to $18.0 million and $52.9 million for the same periods in 2024. The period-over-period changes were primarily driven by lower sales volume, partially offset by higher sales price and favorability in gross-to-net sales adjustments. Research and Development (R&D) Expense: R&D expense was $26.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $32.5 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in R&D costs for the three-month period was driven by a reduction in spending on discontinued programs and timing and enrollment of our ZYNLONTA clinical trials, partially offset by an increase in IND-enabling activities for our PSMA-targeting ADC. R&D expense was $85.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $82.5 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in R&D costs for the nine-month period was driven by an increase in IND-enabling activities for our PSMA-targeting ADC and timing and enrollment of our ZYNLONTA clinical trials, partially offset by a reduction in spending on discontinued programs.

R&D expense was $26.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $32.5 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in R&D costs for the three-month period was driven by a reduction in spending on discontinued programs and timing and enrollment of our ZYNLONTA clinical trials, partially offset by an increase in IND-enabling activities for our PSMA-targeting ADC. R&D expense was $85.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $82.5 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in R&D costs for the nine-month period was driven by an increase in IND-enabling activities for our PSMA-targeting ADC and timing and enrollment of our ZYNLONTA clinical trials, partially offset by a reduction in spending on discontinued programs. Selling and Marketing (S&M) Expense: S&M expenses were relatively consistent at $10.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and 2025, respectively. S&M expense was $31.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $32.8 million for the same period in 2024. The period-over-period decrease was primarily due to a reduction in marketing and advertising expenses.

S&M expenses were relatively consistent at $10.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and 2025, respectively. S&M expense was $31.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $32.8 million for the same period in 2024. The period-over-period decrease was primarily due to a reduction in marketing and advertising expenses. General & Administrative (G&A) Expense: G&A expense was $8.3 million and $27.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, compared to $10.0 million and $32.3 million for the same periods in 2024. The reductions in G&A expense were primarily due to lower external professional fees.

G&A expense was $8.3 million and $27.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, compared to $10.0 million and $32.3 million for the same periods in 2024. The reductions in G&A expense were primarily due to lower external professional fees. Restructuring, impairment and other related costs: In connection with the strategic reprioritization and restructuring plan announced in June 2025, the Company incurred $0.4 million and $13.5 million in restructuring, impairment and other related costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, which consisted of $6.2 million in employee severance and related benefit costs, $6.4 million in non-cash impairment of assets and $0.8 million in retirement costs in connection with the close down of the UK facility.

In connection with the strategic reprioritization and restructuring plan announced in June 2025, the Company incurred $0.4 million and $13.5 million in restructuring, impairment and other related costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, which consisted of $6.2 million in employee severance and related benefit costs, $6.4 million in non-cash impairment of assets and $0.8 million in retirement costs in connection with the close down of the UK facility. Net Loss: Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $41.0 million, or a net loss of $0.30 per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $44.0 million, or a net loss of $0.42 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2024. The lower net loss for the three-month period was primarily due to lower R&D and G&A expenses. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $136.2 million, or a net loss of $1.14 per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $127.1 million, or a net loss of $1.35 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2024. The higher net loss for the nine-month period was primarily due to the increase in R&D expense, the restructuring, impairment and related costs incurred in connection with the strategic reprioritization and restructuring plan and lower interest income.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $41.0 million, or a net loss of $0.30 per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $44.0 million, or a net loss of $0.42 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2024. The lower net loss for the three-month period was primarily due to lower R&D and G&A expenses. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $136.2 million, or a net loss of $1.14 per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $127.1 million, or a net loss of $1.35 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2024. The higher net loss for the nine-month period was primarily due to the increase in R&D expense, the restructuring, impairment and related costs incurred in connection with the strategic reprioritization and restructuring plan and lower interest income. Adjusted Net Loss: Adjusted net loss, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $25.5 million, or an adjusted net loss of $0.19 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to adjusted net loss of $29.4 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2024. Adjusted net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $78.2 million, or an adjusted net loss of $0.66 per basic and diluted share, as compared to an adjusted net loss of $84.9 million, or $0.90 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2024. The decrease in adjusted net loss for the three-month and nine-month periods was due to lower operating expenses and a higher number of weighted average shares outstanding.

Adjusted net loss, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $25.5 million, or an adjusted net loss of $0.19 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to adjusted net loss of $29.4 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2024. Adjusted net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $78.2 million, or an adjusted net loss of $0.66 per basic and diluted share, as compared to an adjusted net loss of $84.9 million, or $0.90 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2024. The decrease in adjusted net loss for the three-month and nine-month periods was due to lower operating expenses and a higher number of weighted average shares outstanding. Cash and cash equivalents: As of September 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $234.7 million, compared to $250.9 million as of December 31, 2024. In October, the Company entered into securities purchase agreements for the sale of its equity securities to certain institutional investors in a $60.0 million PIPE financing. Giving effect to the estimated net proceeds from the PIPE financing of approximately $57.6 million (after deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses), the Company would have had approximately $292.3 million of cash and cash equivalents as of that date.

ADC Therapeutics SA Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue















Product revenues, net

$ 15,750

$ 18,016

$ 51,239

$ 52,894 License revenues and royalties

677

448

7,060

1,033 Total revenue, net

16,427

18,464

58,299

53,927 Operating expense















Cost of product sales

(1,202)

(851)

(4,099)

(4,578) Research and development

(26,803)

(32,502)

(85,821)

(82,532) Selling and marketing

(10,688)

(10,673)

(31,388)

(32,764) General and administrative

(8,326)

(10,002)

(27,103)

(32,271) Restructuring, impairment and other related costs

(377)

-

(13,468)

- Total operating expense

(47,396)

(54,028)

(161,879)

(152,145) Loss from operations

(30,969)

(35,564)

(103,580)

(98,218)

















Other income (expense)















Interest income

2,470

3,438

6,458

9,639 Interest expense

(13,392)

(13,117)

(38,619)

(38,292) Other, net

925

1,624

946

1,783 Total other expense, net

(9,997)

(8,055)

(31,215)

(26,870) Loss before income taxes

(40,966)

(43,619)

(134,795)

(125,088) Income tax expense

-

(90)

(1,419)

(487) Loss before equity in net losses of joint venture

(40,966)

(43,709)

(136,214)

(125,575) Equity in net losses of joint venture

-

(260)

-

(1,544) Net loss

$ (40,966)

$ (43,969)

$ (136,214)

$ (127,119)

















Net loss per share















Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.30)

$ (0.42)

$ (1.14)

$ (1.35) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

136,446,534

104,824,877

119,237,877

94,394,355

ADC Therapeutics SA Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)



September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 234,738

$ 250,867 Accounts receivable, net

22,918

20,316 Inventory

18,042

18,387 Prepaid expenses

5,928

8,370 Other current assets

5,523

9,450 Total current assets

287,149

307,390 Non-current assets







Property and equipment, net

-

5,075 Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,393

8,354 Other long-term assets

1,216

1,161 Total assets

$ 289,758

$ 321,980









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 8,119

$ 18,029 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

53,925

62,440 Total current liabilities

62,044

80,469









Deferred royalty obligation, long-term

340,170

320,093 Senior secured term loans

115,206

113,632 Operating lease liabilities, long-term

1,127

7,995 Other long-term liabilities

9,394

2,433 Total liabilities

527,941

524,622









Total shareholders' (deficit) equity

(238,183)

(202,642)









Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficit) equity

$ 289,758

$ 321,980

ADC Therapeutics SA Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025

2024

Change

%

Change

2025

2024

Change

%

Change Total operating expense $ (47,396)

$ (54,028)

$ 6,632

(12) %

$ (161,879)

$ (152,145)

$ (9,734)

6 % Adjustments:





























Share-based compensation expense (i) 1,999

2,806

(807)

(29) %

6,482

4,952

1,530

31 % Restructuring charges (v) 377

-

377

N/A

7,054

-

7,054

N/A Impairment charges (vi) -

-

-

N/A

6,414

-

6,414

N/A Adjusted total operating expenses $ (45,020)

$ (51,222)

$ 6,202

(12) %

$ (141,929)

$ (147,193)

$ 5,264

(4) %











Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

in thousands (except for share and per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net loss $ (40,966)

$ (43,969)

$ (136,214)

$ (127,119)

Adjustments:















Share-based compensation expense (i) 1,999

2,806

6,482

4,952

Deerfield warrants obligation, change in fair value (income)/expense (ii) -

(1,130)

-

(292)

Effective interest expense on senior secured term loan facility (iii) 4,396

4,585

12,455

13,401

Deferred royalty obligation interest expense (iv) 8,996

8,532

26,164

24,891

Deferred royalty obligation cumulative catch-up adjustment income (iv) (321)

(206)

(517)

(732)

Restructuring charges (v) 377

-

7,054

-

Impairment charges (vi) -

-

6,414

-

Adjusted net loss $ (25,519)

$ (29,382)

$ (78,162)

$ (84,899)



















Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.30)

$ (0.42)

$ (1.14)

$ (1.35)

Adjustment to net loss per share, basic and diluted 0.11

0.14

0.48

0.45

Adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.19)

$ (0.28)

$ (0.66)

$ (0.90)

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 136,446,534

104,824,877

119,237,877

94,394,355



















































(i) Share-based compensation expense represents the cost of equity awards issued to our directors, management and employees. The fair value of awards is computed at the time the award is granted and is recognized over the requisite service period less actual forfeitures by a charge to the statement of operations and a corresponding increase in additional paid-in capital within equity. These accounting entries have no cash impact.



(ii) Change in the fair value of the Deerfield warrant obligation results from the valuation at the end of each accounting period. There are several inputs to these valuations, but those most likely to result in significant changes to the valuations are changes in the value of the underlying instrument (i.e., changes in the price of our common shares) and changes in expected volatility in that price. These accounting entries have no cash impact.



(iii) Effective interest expense on senior secured term loans relates to the increase in the value of our loans in accordance with the amortized cost method.



(iv) Deferred royalty obligation interest expense relates to the accretion expense on our deferred royalty obligation pursuant to the royalty purchase agreement with HCR and cumulative catch-up adjustments related to changes in the expected payments to HCR based on a periodic assessment of our underlying revenue projections.



(v) Restructuring charges consist primarily of employee severance, contract termination costs and other costs associated to the strategic reprioritization and restructuring plan approved by the Board of Directors on June 11, 2025 ("2025 Restructuring").



(vi) Impairment charges consist of write downs of long-lived and prepaid assets associated with the 2025 Restructuring. These accounting entries have no cash impact.

