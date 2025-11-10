EnviroGold Global Limited: EnviroGold Global Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Technology Officer and Project Manager to Drive NVRO Process Commercialization

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) ("EnviroGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce two strategic leadership appointments that further strengthen the Company's capacity for growth and execution as it advances the commercialization of its proprietary NVRO Process, a clean-technology solution for recovering precious, base and critical metals from mine waste and tailings.

Arthur Gooch Appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

EnviroGold has appointed Arthur Gooch, P.Eng., as Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.

Arthur brings more than 20 years of global experience in process plant digital modelling and simulation, engineering and commissioning. He has extensive expertise in industrial automation, process innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence in industrial applications, and distributed control systems. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Arthur joins EnviroGold following a distinguished 20-year career with Andritz where he most recently served as Global Director of Autonomous Operations, leading international R&D programs that developed fully autonomous, AI-enabled industrial control systems.

Previously, Arthur held senior innovation and process-engineering roles within Andritz, including Director of Innovation and Manager of Process Control, where he pioneered AI-driven optimization platforms across mining, pulp and paper, and heavy industrial sectors.

"We are pleased to welcome Arthur to the EnviroGold team," said Grant Freeman, Co-CEO of EnviroGold Global. "Arthur's expertise uniquely positions him to help our clients reduce risk and costs as we advance through commercialization and commissioning. His appointment marks a major step forward in building the technological backbone for EnviroGold's deployment phase. His leadership in automation, AI, and process integration will help accelerate the NVRO Process from pilot to commercial scale, ensuring efficiency, repeatability, and superior performance."

"EnviroGold represents the intersection of technology and sustainability, a company using innovation to redefine how the world accesses critical and precious metals," said Arthur Gooch. "I'm proud to join the team at this exciting stage and to help deploy the NVRO Process globally."

Mike Nelson Appointed Project Manager

EnviroGold is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Nelson as Project Manager, responsible for leading the Company's technical execution. Mike's focus includes operation of the Demonstration Plant campaigns, advancement of client project delivery initiatives, and the engineering and construction of the µNVRO mobile pilot plant.

Mike brings over 30 years of international mining leadership experience, including senior technical and executive roles with major operators such as Barrick Gold Corporation, Gold Fields Limited, Teck Resources Limited and Newcrest Mining Limited. Most recently, he served as General Manager Projects for Chalice Mining, and prior to that, Project Director for Barrick's Reko Diq Project in Pakistan and Director of Projects for Barrick Chile, overseeing large-scale gold-copper developments, including Pascua-Lama and Alturas-Del Carmen.

"Mike's extensive global experience in developing and executing complex, multi-disciplinary mining projects adds exceptional depth to our project delivery capabilities and mining industry knowledge," said Grant Freeman "His expertise in stakeholder engagement, operational excellence, and team leadership will be key as we scale our projects and deliver on our commercial commitments."

"The NVRO Process has the potential to transform the resources industry by turning legacy waste into a strategic resource and adding reserves to client balance sheets," said Mike Nelson. "I look forward to helping EnviroGold execute its vision through disciplined project development and delivery."

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global Limited is a clean-technology company transforming the mining industry by recovering high-value metals from mine waste and tailings while reducing environmental liabilities. The Company's proprietary NVRO Process delivers efficient, low-carbon extraction of precious, base, and critical metals, aligning with the global demand for sustainable metal supply and responsible resource management. Operating under a capital-light technology-licensing model, EnviroGold combines innovation, scalability, and ESG performance to deliver recurring revenue and long-term shareholder value.

Investors can access the Q3 Investor Presentation on the Company's website at: https://envirogoldglobal.com/investors/, along with the Terra Studio Company Profile at: https://www.terrastudio.biz/blog/post/11325/on-the-cusp-of-formidable-growth/

