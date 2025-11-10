OTC Markets Group Welcomes Organto Foods Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V: OGO; FSE: OGF0; OTCQX: OGOFF), an integrated provider of organic and specialty produce, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Organto Foods Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Organto Foods Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "OGOFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Steve Bromley, Co-Chair and CEO of Organto, commented: "Graduating to OTCQX is an important milestone for Organto and our shareholders. It reflects the significant progress we've delivered in recent months in restructuring our business, strengthening our disclosure and governance practices, and repositioning our platform for growth. With the U.S. listing upgrade, combined with our TSX-V and FSE trading, we are better positioned to expand our investor base, enhance liquidity, and accelerate execution of our growth strategy in the healthy foods sector."

About Organto Foods Inc.

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label, and distributed organic, fairtrade, and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-lighter business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people, and its shareholders.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

