Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.: Celldex Announces Appointment of Teri Lawver as Chief Commercial Officer

HAMPTON, N.J., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex (NASDAQ: CLDX) today announced the appointment of Teri Lawver as Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer. Ms. Lawver is an accomplished global healthcare executive with 30 years of strategic, commercial launch and operating P&L leadership across the biopharmaceutical, medical device and consumer health technology sectors. Ms. Lawver succeeds Richard Wright, who will retire from Celldex following more than a decade of dedicated leadership and service.

"We are thrilled to welcome Teri to the Celldex leadership team," said Anthony Marucci, Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Celldex. "Teri brings an extraordinary record of success across global biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies. Her deep experience in immunology and inflammation and track record building and scaling commercial organizations will be invaluable as we prepare for the potential launch of barzolvolimab and advance our broader pipeline. I also want to sincerely thank Rick for his exceptional contributions over the past ten years. His leadership and commitment have been instrumental in positioning Celldex for our next phase of growth, and we wish him all the best in his retirement."

Ms. Lawver brings extensive experience in immunology and inflammation, having overseen multiple first-in-class portfolio advances and blockbuster launches, including pivotal indications for REMICADE® (infliximab), STELARA® (ustekinumab), and TREMFYA® (guselkumab). Prior to joining Celldex, Ms. Lawver was Principal and Owner of Thera Lifescience Advisors, where she was a strategic advisor to CEOs and investors at pioneering life science and health technology companies. Previously, Ms. Lawver was Chief Commercial Officer at Dexcom, Inc. where she was responsible for $4B in annual revenue and 1900 employees across 50 countries. Prior to that, Ms. Lawver was an executive at Johnson & Johnson where she led significant and diverse global business units over her 20-year tenure, culminating as Worldwide Vice President for Janssen Immunology. She joined J&J through Centocor, where she was responsible for launching the industry's first biologic therapies in the gastroenterology space. Before J&J, Ms. Lawver was an Associate Principal at McKinsey & Company, and leader in the Firm's Healthcare Practice. She began her career as a Derivatives Analyst at Bloomberg Financial Markets. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Altimmune, Inc. Ms. Lawver holds a B.S. in Linguistics from Georgetown University and an M.B.A. from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

Ms. Lawver added, "I am thrilled to join Celldex at such a pivotal time in the company's evolution. The company's leadership in advancing mast cell biology and the team's commitment to transforming outcomes for patients with severe allergic and inflammatory diseases are truly exciting. I look forward to contributing to Celldex's mission and working alongside this talented team to bring the potential of these important therapies to patients in need."

About Celldex

Celldex is pioneering new horizons in immunology to deliver life-changing therapies. We are relentless in our pursuit of novel antibody-based treatments that engage the human immune system and directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with allergic, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders. Visit www.celldex.com.

