LINSOUL INC: THIEAUDIO Unveils HYPE 4 MKII: A Complete Redesign for Modern Audiophiles

Featuring Gen 2 IMPACT² subwoofers, Knowles balanced armatures, and refined acoustic tuning.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / THIEAUDIO, a global leader in high-fidelity in-ear monitors, proudly introduces the HYPE 4 MKII, a complete redesign of its acclaimed hybrid IEM. More than a retuning, the MKII represents a ground-up reinvention with upgraded driver architecture, new tuning methodology, and precision acoustic engineering, setting a new standard for balanced performance and musical engagement.

Completely Redesigned for Performance

The HYPE 4 MKII is built from the ground up to deliver superior tonal and technical excellence. It features brand-new Knowles balanced armature drivers, the second-generation IMPACT² subwoofer system, and a newly optimized 4-way acoustic crossover. Together, these components deliver cleaner transitions, enhanced resolution, and greater sonic control across the entire frequency range.

Gen 2 IMPACT² Subwoofer System

Inherited from the flagship Monarch MKIV, the IMPACT² system employs dual 8mm composite diaphragm dynamic drivers in an isobaric pneumatic chamber. This configuration produces tight, impactful, and textured sub-bass while maintaining a neutral and spacious midrange. The result is powerful yet precise low-end performance that complements the overall balanced tuning.

Knowles Balanced Armature Drivers

The HYPE 4 MKII integrates multiple American Knowles drivers to refine detail and musical expression. Two RAB-series units enhance low-mid warmth, while an ED-33465 driver manages upper mids and mid-treble for transparency. A RAD-33518 ultra-tweeter, positioned near the nozzle, extends upper treble response up to 22kHz with outstanding air and sparkle. This driver array delivers greater imaging accuracy, tonal layering, and depth.

Refined Tuning Approach

Building on THIEAUDIO's signature balance between reference neutrality and musical warmth, the MKII features a 9dB sub-bass lift with a sharp 150Hz cutoff for tight bass control. The 400Hz midrange rise adds natural warmth and fullness without muddiness, while the treble features a delayed decay for smooth, detailed extension. This combination delivers an engaging yet analytical sound.

Precision Engineering

Each HYPE 4 MKII is meticulously crafted from CNC-milled solid aluminum, anodized for durability and a refined finish. A 4-way crossover system with 7 passive components ensures coherent driver integration. Every unit undergoes strict quality checks at every stage-from driver matching to final assembly-ensuring consistency and performance.

Premium Modular Cable

The included 7N ultra-OFC copper and silver-litz cable offers transparency and flexibility. With a modular plug system supporting both 3.5mm unbalanced and 4.4mm balanced connections, users can enjoy seamless compatibility with all audio devices.

Product Specifications

Driver Configuration: 2 Dynamic Drivers + 4 Balanced Armatures

Crossover Structure: 4-way, 4 sound tubes

Frequency Response: 5Hz - 22kHz

Impedance: 18O (±1O)

Sensitivity: 101dB (±1dB) @1kHz

Shell Material: CNC-Milled Aluminum Alloy

Cable: 7N Ultra-OFC Copper & Silver-Litz, Modular 3.5mm / 4.4mm

About THIEAUDIO

Founded by passionate engineers and audiophiles, THIEAUDIO has earned global recognition for delivering world-class sound. The HYPE 4 MKII is a continuation of this philosophy-built for listeners who seek both precision and emotion in every note.

The THIEAUDIO Hype4 MKII is now available on Linsoul& Thieaudio:

Linsoul Website

Thieaudio Website

SOURCE: LINSOUL INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/thieaudio-unveils-hype-4-mkii-a-complete-redesign-for-modern-audi-1097652