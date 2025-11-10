Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSX: XTG) (OTCQB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company") is deeply saddened to announce the passing of its Director, James Schweitzer.

James Longshore, CEO, commented:

"James has been a dedicated and loyal member of our Board since 2011. He was also an early investor in Xtra-Gold and consistently went above and beyond to support our mission. Over the years, James became not only a trusted advisor but also a valued mentor and friend. He will be greatly missed by the entire Xtra-Gold team."

The Company extends its heartfelt condolences to James's family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

