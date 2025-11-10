ERS Genomics and Dyadic Applied BioSolutions Sign CRISPR/Cas9 License Agreement

License enables Dyadic Applied BioSolutions to expand genetic engineering capabilities

DUBLIN and JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ERS Genomics Limited ('ERS'), the CRISPR licensing company, and Dyadic Applied BioSolutions ('Dyadic'), a global biotechnology company producing precision-engineered, animal-free proteins and enzymes for diverse commercial applications, today announced they have signed a non-exclusive agreement granting access to ERS' foundational CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio.

The license agreement enhances Dyadic's ability to accelerate strain engineering and pathway optimization to enhance productivity, product quality, and innovation across its proprietary bioproduction platforms.

John E. Milad, CEO, ERS Genomics, said: "Dyadic's work illustrates how broad access to foundational CRISPR/Cas9 technology can drive efficiencies across life sciences and bio-industrial sectors. This agreement reflects our commitment to enabling responsible and equitable use of CRISPR/Cas9, ensuring that organisations across the sector can apply this Nobel Prize-winning technology with confidence."

Joe Hazelton, President and COO, Dyadic Applied BioSolutions, commented: "Access to ERS Genomics' foundational CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio expands our genetic engineering toolkit and strengthens our ability to speed up and optimize strain development across Dyadic's proprietary C1 and Dapibus production platforms.

"This agreement supports both Dyadic's internal product pipeline and the customized production strains we develop for our partners. By integrating CRISPR-based gene editing into our development workflow, we can boost strain performance, efficiency, and adaptability, delivering greater value across the life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial sectors."

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

About ERS Genomics

ERS Genomics provides access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property estate (the 'CVC Patents') co-owned by Nobel Laureate Professor Emmanuelle Charpentier, who, together with Dr Jennifer Doudna, was awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing technology. The CVC portfolio represents the most comprehensive and widely granted collection of foundational CRISPR/Cas9 patents globally, more than 130 issued patents, including over 50 in the U.S., encompassing over 1,400 claims across all cell types.

Derived from a bacterial immune defence system, CRISPR/Cas9 is a precise, efficient tool for editing DNA in living organisms that has transformed research across genetics, biotechnology, and molecular biology.

ERS Genomics offers non-exclusive licenses to the CVC Patents for research and commercial applications outside the direct use of CRISPR as a human therapeutic. These licenses provide essential freedom to operate for organizations working with CRISPR/Cas9 across a wide range of fields, including: life sciences research tools, reagents, and services, discovery of novel therapeutic targets, development of engineered cell lines and animal models for drug screening, bioproduction of antibodies and therapeutic proteins, animal and agricultural biotechnology, synthetic biology, including production of enzymes, food ingredients, and bio-based chemicals.

Current ERS licensees include GSK, Merck, Bayer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corteva, Danaher, PerkinElmer, Charles River Laboratories, and Cargill. For more information, visit www.ersgenomics.com.

About Dyadic Applied BioSolutions

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions is a global biotechnology company that uses its proprietary microbial platforms to produce recombinant proteins that are sold or licensed to partners across the life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial markets. These high-quality proteins are designed to enable customers to develop more efficient, scalable, and sustainable products. Dyadic's C1 and Dapibus expression systems support flexible, cost-effective manufacturing, and are the foundation of a growing portfolio of commercial and partnered programs. For more information about Dyadic, please visit www.dyadic.com.

