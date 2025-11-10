Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Green Panda Capital Corp. (TSXV: GPCC) ("Green Panda" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the "Private Placement").

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may, on the applicable portion, pay finder's fees consisting of a cash commission equal to up to 6% of the gross proceeds raised. Completion of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for general corporate purposes.

Green Panda is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ivan Riabov to its Board of Directors, and as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective November 7. Mr. Riabov brings extensive experience in capital markets and corporate finance and will provide valuable guidance as Green Panda advances its corporate strategy. The Company welcomes Mr. Riabov and looks forward to his contributions.

Mr. Riabov succeeds Mr. Steven Olsthoorn who has voluntarily stepped down from his roles as a director, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective the same date. The Company extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Olsthoorn for his contributions to Green Panda during his tenure and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

