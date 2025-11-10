With reference to announcements made by Amaroq Ltd. ("Issuer") on November 3, 2025 and October 21, 2025, the Icelandic Depository Receipts (IDRs) will be converted to Depositary Interests (DIs) as of November 11, 2025.

Pursuant to this change, the Issuer's ISIN code will be changed in Nasdaq Iceland's trading systems as of November 11, 2025.