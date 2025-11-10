With reference to announcements made by Amaroq Ltd. ("Issuer") on November 3, 2025 and October 21, 2025, the Icelandic Depository Receipts (IDRs) will be converted to Depositary Interests (DIs) as of November 11, 2025.
Pursuant to this change, the Issuer's ISIN code will be changed in Nasdaq Iceland's trading systems as of November 11, 2025.
|Short name:
|AMRQ
|Current ISIN:
|IS0000034569
|Last day of trading with current ISIN code:
|November 10, 2025
|New ISIN code:
|CA02311U1030
|First day of trading with new ISIN code:
|November 11, 2025
|CFI code:
|ESVUFR
|FISN number:
|AMAROQ LTD./CM
