Qcells says component shipments delayed under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) have forced temporary production cuts at its Georgia solar manufacturing plant.From pv magazine USA Qcells, the US solar manufacturing arm of South Korea's Hanwha Solutions, said it is furloughing approximately 1,000 factory employees and reducing work hours at its facilities in Dalton and Cartersville, Georgia. The company is also cutting about 300 workers employed through staffing agencies. The move comes months after Qcells reported that certain shipments of solar cells and polysilicon-intermediate ...

