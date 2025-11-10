FedEx Advances Sustainability Drive in Malaysia with the Deployment of 41 Electric Delivery Vans

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Federal Express Corporation, one of the world's largest express transportation companies, is ramping up its commitment to sustainable logistics in Malaysia with the deployment of 41 new Maxus e-Deliver 3 electric vans. Each van offers a 920-kilogram load capacity and an estimated range of up to 228 kilometers on a full charge. Together, the vehicles are estimated to avoid approximately 305 metric tonnes of tailpipe CO2 emissions per year when compared to the diesel-powered vans they replace. [1]

The electric vehicles (EVs) will be used for parcel pickup and delivery services across key Malaysian cities, including Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Ipoh, Penang and the Klang Valley. To support the electric fleet, FedEx installed 41 alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) charging stations at strategic locations nationwide earlier this year.

This deployment is a key moment in the company's sustainability journey in Malaysia. It supports both the FedEx goals of achieving carbon-neutral operations by 2040 and having an all-electric pickup and delivery fleet by that same year. Additionally, the expanded EV fleet supports Malaysia's Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (2021-2030) and aligns with the broader objectives of the Twelfth Malaysia Plan (2021-2025), which priorities green growth as a pathway to economic progress, improved resource efficiency and long-term environmental sustainability.

After introducing its first two EVs in the Klang Valley in May 2023, the company went on to pioneer Malaysia's first cross-border EV delivery to Singapore in February 2024 - a landmark trial recognised by the Malaysian Book of Records.

"The successful cross-border EV delivery between Malaysia and Singapore last year reinforced our confidence in the role electric vehicles can play in logistics," said Tien Long Woon, Managing Director of FedEx Malaysia. "This latest EV fleet expansion is a meaningful step forward in embedding sustainability into our day-to-day operations. It reflects our belief that innovation and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand, and we're proud to be part of the collective effort toward a low-carbon future in Malaysia."

Beyond vehicle electrification, FedEx empowers customers to reduce their own supply chain emissions through FedEx® Sustainability Insights - a cloud-based carbon emissions reporting tool that provides customers with access to historical emissions data from eligible shipments within the FedEx network. These insights enable customers to make informed, data-driven decisions to optimise their shipping strategies with sustainability objectives in mind.

These efforts complement broader FedEx sustainability initiatives to reduce emissions across the company's expansive global network, including within its air operations. The recent purchase of over three million gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for use at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) marked the largest SAF procurement to date by a U.S. cargo airline at LAX, furthering the company's work to connect the world-including the Asia-Pacific region-in increasingly efficient and sustainable ways.

[1] Estimated reduction is based on replacing 41 diesel-powered Toyota HiAce vehicles with the new e-Deliver 3 vans over typical annual operating distances.

