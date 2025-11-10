PM-International, one of the world's fastest-growing direct selling companies, has officially inaugurated its new Americas Headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, with a festive ribbon-cutting ceremony. This milestone marks a major step in the company's long-term global expansion and underlines its strong commitment to partners and customers across North, Central, and South America.

PM-International celebrates the ribbon-cutting of its new Americas Headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, with company executives and representatives. Left to right: Florida Representative William Conerly, Florida Representative Michael Owens, Florida Representative Ryan Chamberlin, PM-International COO David Wensinger, PM-International General Manager North Tina O'Brien, CEO Direct Selling News Stuart Johnson, PM-International Board Member Michael Eden, PM-International President HQ Americas Stuart MacMillan, PM-International CEO Founder Rolf Sorg, PM-International Charity Ambassador Vicki Sorg, CEO Direct Selling Association Dave Grimaldi

The newly built headquarters represents a $22 million investment and a major leap forward in PM-International's operational capabilities. Covering a total of 50,000 square feet, the facility will serve as the strategic, manufacturing, and logistics hub for the entire American continent. It combines state-of-the-art production technology, modern office space, and another in-house testing and quality assurance facility called PM Labs. With more than 21,800 square feet of logistics area and the extraordinary height of the building (over 48'), the existing headquarters already has a potential of scaling up to $500 million in retail sales per year in the first of four construction phases.

A Global Network for a Global Vision

The Americas Headquarters in Sarasota joins PM-International's growing and successful network of continental hubs including the Asia-Pacific Headquarters in Singapore, the European Headquarters in Speyer, Germany, and the expanding International Headquarters in Schengen, Luxembourg.

Together, these strategic locations form the backbone of PM-International's global strategy: providing the infrastructure, leadership, and innovation capacity to empower millions of people worldwide to live their lives to the fullest.

A New Era of Growth and Innovation

PM-International first opened its operations in the Americas in 2019, in rented offices. Two years later, the company needed to invest in bigger operations facilities and purchased a 10,000 square feet warehouse, followed by a second one in 2022. In 2023, a new 3,500-square-foot service center followed the success of PM-International's distributors in the Americas.

During the ceremony, Rolf Sorg, CEO Founder of PM-International, highlighted the significance of the occasion: "Our new headquarters for the Americas is a strong commitment to our distributors and the direct selling business model. We are investing in our future and our premium approach. Our headquarters concept is already successfully implemented in many of our markets worldwide, and in some, we are already the market leader. With today's ribbon-cutting, we lay the foundation for our further North and South America growth. Our goal is clear and ambitious: Become a market leader in the Americas as well."

Stuart MacMillan, President of PM-International's HQ Americas, emphasized how the new facility will empower both teams and partners: "The Americas are entering a new era for PM-International. This headquarters is a place where innovation, leadership, and collaboration come together. It gives us the capacity and flexibility to support our growing network and deliver premium-quality products with unmatched speed and precision. Together, we're ready to write the next chapter of success for PM in the Americas."

The Americas Headquarters will lead the planning for PM-International's strategic operations, production, manufacturing, fulfillment and distribution in North and South America. However, it will also serve as a hub for distributors and as a service and training center. The production facilities will be fully GMP-certified. As a next step, PM-International is working on the NSF certification to collaborate with elite athletes and leagues in the United States, like the National Football League (NFL), or National Basketball Association (NBA).

Investing in People and Community

Beyond infrastructure, PM-International's new Americas Headquarters represents an investment in people and community. The expansion will create around 100 new jobs as a first step and mid-term up to 500 across operations, manufacturing, and logistics, while also engaging local suppliers and partners to strengthen Sarasota's regional economy.

Strategic Expansion for Market Leadership

In its new Sarasota facility, PM-International will begin in-house blending for the USA as part of the manufacturing process.

Because PM-International already strategically acquired land around its new HQ Americas, the company has the capacity to expand to 188,000 square feet of warehouse, office and manufacturing space in three additional constructions phases, exploring the region's long-term market trajectory and a premium niche market potential of $11.69 billion across 5.55 million core customers.

About PM-International:

Since 1993, PM-International develops and distributes a premium range of scientifically formulated products for health, fitness and beauty under its FitLine brand many of which have a patented technology.

More than 900 million FitLine products have been sold worldwide. Strategically directed from their International Headquarters in Schengen, Luxembourg, the family business distributes its products from over 45 subsidiaries on 6 continents which are led by three continental Headquarters in Germany, Singapore, and the United States of America.

The exclusive Nutrient Transport Concept (NTC) represents the company's core competency and over 30 years of experience in product development: it delivers the nutrients when they are needed and where they are needed to the cellular level, from inside and outside. To guarantee a continuous high product quality, the products are regularly and independently tested by ELAB Analytics GmbH. Via the QR code on the packaging, consumers can directly review information about the analysis. We believe that PM-International is still the only company that offers this level of transparency.

More than 1,000 top athletes from over 85 disciplines and 40 nations trust in FitLine products. FitLine is the official supplier of numerous sports organizations and national teams, such as the ATP Tour for men's elite tennis, the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB), the Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV), the German Cycling Federation (BDR), the Italian Basketball Federation (FIP), the Korean Wrestling Federation (KWF), and many others, with some of them for more than 20 years.

Further information can be found under: www.pm-international.com

Click here for exterior and interior building images, as well as additional ceremony images

