Sensiba LLP Launches CMMC Compliance Services

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Sensiba LLP, a top-75 U.S.-based global accounting and advisory firm and a leader in cybersecurity and compliance services, announced today the launch of its new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) assessment service.

The CMMC framework offers foundational cybersecurity requirements for all companies doing business with the Department of War that handle Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) or Federal Contract Information (FCI). CMMC compliance is becoming mandatory for all companies to receive, renew, or perform DOW contracts.

Sensiba's initial CMMC offering focuses on readiness assessment and gap analysis, practical remediation support, pre-assessment reviews, and formal assessment coordination.

"As government contractors face deadlines to achieve CMMC compliance, they need a trusted partner to help them secure data, mitigate cybersecurity risks, and maintain eligibility for DOW contracts," said Scott Drtiz, Sensiba Partner, Governance, Risk, and Compliance, and Federal Practice Leader. "We understand contractors' security challenges and collaborate to help them understand their CMMC readiness, and we support them with experienced professionals, trusted solutions, and a clear roadmap to prepare for and sustain compliance."

Sensiba's CMMC efforts are led by Dr. Tom Cupples, an experienced cybersecurity practitioner and trainer whose professional credentials include a Certification in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC), as well as the Lead CMMC Certified Assessor, Professional, and Provisional Instructor designations, and several others.

Cupples heads Sensiba's Registered Practitioner Organization (RPO) services and its efforts to become a C3PAO (Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization), including mentoring new Certified CMMC Professionals and Assessors.

This strategic launch underscores Sensiba's ongoing commitment to supporting clients with highly adaptable, scalable, and comprehensive solutions to meet their complex security and compliance needs.

